Meryl Streep Is Rumored to Be Dating Again—and Word On the Street Is It’s One of Her Famous Co-Stars

Meryl Streep is a single woman for the first time in a long time—45 years, to be exact—but, despite rumors saying so, it seems that her Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short is not the man that’s sweeping her off of her feet. (Dang it. That would be cute.)

Dating speculation reached a fever pitch after Streep and Short looked cozy while sitting together at the Golden Globes on Sunday, Page Six reports. But, alas, it’s not so: a representative for Short said that there is nothing going on between them and that their connection is purely platonic. (Streep and Short weren’t the only people at their table that generated headlines from that night—their fellow Only Murders in the Building co-star Selena Gomez was also their tablemate, when she wasn’t making the rounds chatting with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller, to much fanfare.)

Though Streep and Short grew close while playing love interests on the hit Hulu show, the pair “are just very good friends,” a representative for short told People , “nothing more.”

Though Streep and her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer, separated back in 2018, the news only became public in October. (She was still wearing her wedding ring right up until the news broke, though the last public appearance the two had together was at the 2018 Oscars.) “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than six years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” a representative for Streep said at the time. The couple share four children.

Short’s wife, Nancy Dolman, died of ovarian cancer in 2010 at just 58 years old. The two had been married for 30 years and shared three children; Short called his marriage a “triumph” in a 2019 interview with AARP the Magazine and admitted that he still talks to Dolman “all the time,” even after her death.

“So it’s tough,” he said. “She died in 2010, but I still communicate with her all the time. It’s ‘Hey Nan,’ you know? How would she react to this decision or that, especially regarding our three kids.” He added “I believe that when people die, they zoom into the people that love them. This idea that it just ends, and ‘don’t speak of them’—that’s wrong. That’s based on denial that we’re all going to die. So, to me, she’s still here.”

Short has not publicly dated anyone in recent years; Streep, too, has not been publicly linked to anyone (until now) since news of her split last year.