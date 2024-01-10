Meryl Streep Is Rumored to Be Dating Again—and Word On the Street Is It’s One of Her Famous Co-Stars

Meryl Streep is a single woman for the first time in a long time—45 years, to be exact—but, despite rumors saying so, it seems that her Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short is not the man that’s sweeping her off of her feet. (Dang it. That would be cute.)
Dating speculation reached a fever pitch after Streep and Short looked cozy while sitting together at the Golden Globes on Sunday, Page Six reports. But, alas, it’s not so: a representative for Short said that there is nothing going on between them and that their connection is purely platonic. (Streep and Short weren’t the only people at their table that generated headlines from that night—their fellow Only Murders in the Building co-star Selena Gomez was also their tablemate, when she wasn’t making the rounds chatting with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller, to much fanfare.)
Though Streep and Short grew close while playing love interests on the hit Hulu show, the pair “are just very good friends,” a representative for short told People, “nothing more.”
Though Streep and her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer, separated back in 2018, the news only became public in October. (She was still wearing her wedding ring right up until the news broke, though the last public appearance the two had together was at the 2018 Oscars.) “Don Gummer and Meryl Streep have been separated for more than six years, and while they will always care for each other, they have chosen lives apart,” a representative for Streep said at the time. The couple share four children.
Short’s wife, Nancy Dolman, died of ovarian cancer in 2010 at just 58 years old. The two had been married for 30 years and shared three children; Short called his marriage a “triumph” in a 2019 interview with AARP the Magazine and admitted that he still talks to Dolman “all the time,” even after her death.
“So it’s tough,” he said. “She died in 2010, but I still communicate with her all the time. It’s ‘Hey Nan,’ you know? How would she react to this decision or that, especially regarding our three kids.” He added “I believe that when people die, they zoom into the people that love them. This idea that it just ends, and ‘don’t speak of them’—that’s wrong. That’s based on denial that we’re all going to die. So, to me, she’s still here.”
Short has not publicly dated anyone in recent years; Streep, too, has not been publicly linked to anyone (until now) since news of her split last year.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
These Celeb-Favorite Leggings Are on Major Sale for the New Year
Hailey Bieber, Olivia Wilde, and Addison Rae are big fans.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Eva Longoria Reunites With Her 'Desperate Housewives' Boyfriend Jesse Metcalfe—And Yes, John Is Still Smoking Hot
Neither looked like they've aged a day in 20 years.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Gigi Hadid Wore a Foolproof Look For Date Night With Bradley Cooper—And His Mother
An all-black outfit will always be timeless.
By India Roby
-
Amanda Seyfried Reuniting with ‘Mamma Mia!’ Costar Meryl Streep Is the Happiness We All Need To See
The two played a mother-daughter duo in the musical.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meryl Streep Has High Praise for ‘Barbie,’ Saying It “Saved the Movies Last Summer and All of Our Jobs”
Tomorrow could begin an awards season sweep by the Greta Gerwig-directed film.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meryl Streep’s Four Kids Show Their Support For Her In A Very Rare Red Carpet Appearance
Streep and her husband of 45 years, Don Gummer, confirmed their separation in October.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meryl Streep and Husband of 45 Years Don Gummer Have Been Separated for Six Years: “They Will Always Care for Each Other”
“They have chosen lives apart.”
By Rachel Burchfield