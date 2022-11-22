Miley Cyrus and Mom Tish Posed for a Twinning Pic, And I Honestly Can't Tell Them Apart

You know how Reese Witherspoon and daughter Ava Phillippe look scarily alike?

Well, let me introduce you to mother-daughter duo Miley and Tish Cyrus. The latter posted a picture of her and her famous daughter (well, one of them) on Instagram, and I'm not kidding, I fully thought Miley was Tish and Tish was Miley. That's how similar they look.

Granted, the two women were also dressed the same, which didn't help with the whole telling them apart thing.

They twinned in a white crop tee, dark pants, designer shoes, the same aviators, and the same half-up half-down hairstyle. The only difference was that Miley (I've checked, it's Miley), wore a Barbie pink jacket with a Chanel embellishment, and Tish wore a swimming-pool blue (technical term) jacket with a Chanel embellishment.

One fan was quick to point out that the two were eerily reminiscent of a certain late '90s cult classic movie. "Romy & Michele who?" they asked, to which Tish responded, "I was truly thinking the exact same thing"

(Image credit: Hulton Archive)

Tish shares children Miley, Brandi, Noah, Braison and Trace with ex-husband Billy Ray Cyrus, the successful country artist and fictional father of real-life daughter Miley on Hannah Montana.

Tish regularly accompanies Miley to various show-biz events, and they seem really close—emotionally as well as in looks, I guess.

As for Miley, her latest piece of news is a fun one: She and her godmother Dolly Parton will be hosting Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party together on NBC this year, as reported by Deadline.

Last year, Miley co-hosted with Pete Davidson, comedian and famed Don Juan.