Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino Recreated 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion' at the SAG Awards

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino treated us to some good old nostalgia while presenting the 2022 SAG Awards.

The two actresses, who starred in Romy and Michele's High School Reunion together in 1997, iconically recreated the movie on stage.

Firstly, Kudrow wore a sparkly hot pink suit while Sorvino wore a bright blue suit. As a reminder, they wore a pink and a blue mini-dress respectively in the film, so that's some points for pop culture references right there.

(Image credit: Getty/Robert Gauthier)

(Image credit: Getty/Hulton Archive)

"Do you think that this is the cutest anyone has ever looked at an awards show?" Kudrow asked Sorvino, in yet another reference to the movie (via Entertainment Weekly).

"I just realized this, we're wearing great ensembles while at the same time presenting to great ensembles," Sorvino said. (They were announcing the award for Outstanding Comedy Series Ensemble, so that's the joke.)

The two actresses played friends making the trip from California to Arizona for their high school reunion in the now-cult comedy, but 25 years later (no, I don't know how that happened either), it looks like the two are still great pals. I mean, just look at how much they're enjoying each other in this pic:

(Image credit: Getty/PATRICK T. FALLON)

You can practically hear the tune to "I'll be there for you..."

Kudrow is, obviously, most famous for her role as Phoebe Buffay on Friends, and has more recently appeared on shows such as BoJack Horseman, Grace and Frankie and Space Force.

You may have caught Sorvino in After We Fell, American Crime Story or Modern Family.