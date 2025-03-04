Millie Bobby Brown Calls Out "Disturbing" Criticism of Her Appearance

Millie Bobby Brown was only 12 years old when Stranger Things premiered in 2016, so she's spent a lot of time in the spotlight and fans of the series and of her other work have seen her grow up. Unfortunately, though, not everyone is happy to just appreciate Brown's skill as an actor. Instead, she has had her appearance picked apart. Obviously, no one is going to look the same as a tween as they do when they're an adult. And no one can—or should be asked to—live up to the idea of how anyone else thinks they should turn out.

Brown spoke out about what she considers "bullying" by some in the media in an Instagram video—and in a lengthy caption—on Monday, March 3.

"I want to take a moment to address something that I think is bigger than just me, something that affects every young woman who grows up under public scrutiny," the 21-year-old writes. "I think it’s necessary to speak up about this. I started in this industry when I was 10 years old. I grew up in front of the world, and for some reason, people can’t seem to grow with me. Instead, they act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time, like I should still look the way I did on Stranger Things Season 1. And because I don’t, I’m now a target."

Brown—who recently channeled Gwyneth Paltrow in an iconic naked dress—goes on to mention a few articles in particular and the names of those who wrote them.

"This isn’t journalism. This is bullying," Brown says. "The fact that adult writers are spending their time dissecting my face, my body, my choices, it’s disturbing. The fact that some of these articles are written by women? Even worse."

The Enola Holmes star says that she "refuse[s] to apologize for growing up" and won't "make myself smaller to fit the unrealistic expectations of people who can’t handle seeing a girl become a woman. I will not be shamed for how I look, how I dress, or how I present myself."

Making it clear that she's not just looking out for herself, but for other girls and young women who are scrutinized for their looks, she concludes, "Let’s do better. Not just for me, but for every young girl who deserves to grow up without fear of being torn apart for simply existing."

Millie Bobby Brown at the premiere of Stranger Things in 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brown's post received an outpouring of support. As of publication of this article, the Instagram has nearly 2.5 million likes. Brown also received comments from a number of celebrities, who praised her for speaking up.

Brown's Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine wrote, "Yes. Good for you! Brava." Sarah Jessica Parker commented, "Enormously proud of you." Enola Holmes co-star Susan Wokoma posted, "Calling 👏🏿 them 👏🏿 out 👏🏿 by 👏🏿 name 👏🏿 Bravo, Mills." Fellow young actor Mckenna Grace wrote, "No young woman or person deserves to feel pressure or cruelty for simply existing. You are so well spoken and so beautiful. Very well said, thank you for making this video."

Other famous faces who commented on Brown's post include Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, model Winnie Harlow, singer Lily Allen, and actors Aaron Paul and Sharon Stone.

Millie Bobby Brown at a press conference for her new film The Electric State on Feb. 27. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Brown posted her Instagram, comedian and actor Matt Lucas apologized to the Godzilla vs. Kong star. Lucas was mentioned in one of the articles that Brown brought up, because he compared her to a character from his series Little Britain. The article said it was a "savage swipe" from him.

"I thought you looked terrific and I was mortified when the press wrote that I 'slammed’ you," Lucas wrote on Instagram. "I would not have posted it if I had thought it would have upset you but I realise it has and for that I apologise."

This is not the first time Brown has talked about being a young star and the disappointing commentary that comes with that. For instance, back in 2020, on her 16th birthday, she posted on Instagram, "our world needs kindness and support in order for us children to grow and succeed. the last few years haven't been easy, I'll admit that. there are moments i get frustrated from the inaccuracy, inappropriate comments, sexualization, and unnecessary insults that ultimately have resulted in pain and insecurity for me."

She added, "but not ever will i be defeated. ill continue doing what i love and spreading the message in order to make change."