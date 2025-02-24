Although some celebrity couples love nothing more than to make a public appearance together, Millie Bobby Brown and her husband Jake Bongiovi tend to keep things relatively private. However, at the 31st Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, the two were spotted hand in hand.

While Bongiovi opted for a classic black suit set paired alongside patent leather shoes, Brown chose to embrace a pop of color. She stunned in a peach-toned custom Louis Vuitton gown on the 2025 SAG Awards red carpet, styled by Ryan Young.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi pictured strolling off the SAG Awards red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brown’s sumptuous dress flaunted a cowl neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a short train stitched at the back. The Stranger Things star paired her sophisticated look with dazzling canary yellow diamond earrings and of course, her wedding ring—which can be seen from a mile away.

Brown poses in a custom Louis Vuitton gown at 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for glam, the actress stuck with an elegant makeup look consisting of warm brown eyeshadow, radiant punk blush, and shimmering lipstick. She also kept things elevated by assembling her newly-dyed platinum blonde hair in a simple updo.

A closer look at Brown's charming glam. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Brown and Bongiovi first tied the knot during a private wedding celebration with their families in May 2024, the couple decided to host another nuptial ceremony a few months later in October. Held in Tuscany, the dreamy event was set amongst the background of Cetinale, a gorgeous 17th-century Baroque villa.

For the romantic moment, Brown wore not one, but four designer wedding gowns . The first was an archival Valentino masterpiece pulled straight from the Italian label’s 1993 collection. Brown followed this vintage frock with a custom Galia Lahav dress, an Oscar de la Renta slip gown, and a bustier mini dress.

Millie Bobby Brown wearing her custom Galia Lahav bridal gown. (Image credit: Sandra von Riekhoff)

It’s unclear when we’ll see Brown and Bongiovi out and about together again. What we do know based solely on their few appearances? The lovebirds are certainly becoming one of Hollywood’s best-dressed celebrity couples.