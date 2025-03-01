Millie Bobby Brown Steals One of Gwyneth Paltrow's Most Iconic Naked Dresses

Since dying her hair blonde, Millie Bobby Brown has been dropping references to some of the world's biggest stars. Having already channeled Pamela Anderson, Brown decided to pay homage to one of Gwyneth Paltrow's most famous naked dress moments.

For the premiere of The Electric State in Madrid, Spain on Feb. 27, Brown wore the very same Giorgio Armani gown Gwyneth Paltrow wore to the New York premiere of Shakespeare in Love on December 3, 1998. The premiere took place at the Ziegfeld Theater and was attended by a plethora of celebrities, including Hillary Rodham Clinton.

Millie Bobby Brown wears Gwyneth Paltrow's sheer Armani gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow at the New York premiere of Shakespeare in Love in December 1998. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paltrow wore the completely sheer gown on the red carpet, and Brown followed in the Oscar-winner's footsteps at her own premiere. While Paltrow wore the gown sans bra, Brown appeared to have lined the dress or was wearing nipple covers of some kind. Brown's impeccable tribute wasn't lost on Paltrow, who commented on the Stranger Things star's Instagram post about the outfit, writing, "You wore it best!"

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) A photo posted by on

Millie Bobby Brown at the Madrid premiere of The Electric State in Feb. 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hillary Rodham Clinton and Gwyneth Paltrow in December 1998. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 21-year-old Enola Holmes star tied the knot with Jake Bongiovi last year. Brown—who is styled by Ryan Young—recently responded to online trolls suggesting she was "looking older than ever" following her latest style update. The actress posted a link to British Vogue's "No One Cares How Old You Think Millie Bobby Brown Looks" story on Instagram, via The Independent.

In 2022, Brown spoke to Glamour about her experiences growing up in the spotlight, and shared the advice she'd give her younger self. "I'd say, hold on," she told the outlet. "You are going to go on a crazy ride! Try and remember who you are and not the people around you. People come and go into your life and they can negatively and positively influence it."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors