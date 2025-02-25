Millie Bobby Brown took a page from another Hollywood blonde's beauty playbook at the Los Angeles premiere of The Electric State, her new Netflix sci-fi adventure flick. Clad in a dazzling gold cap-sleeved gown from Annie's Ibiza and a matching gold choker, the 21-year-old was clearly channeling iconic sirens of the silver screen on the red carpet. The reference for her hair, however, felt much more direct.

Piled high atop the newlywed's head was a messy bedhead bun that unmistakably paid homage to Pamela Anderson's signature updo from the 1990s. It was a pitch-perfect use case for the platinum blonde hair transformation Brown debuted earlier this month, and hairstylist Pete Burkill took the assignment seriously. He even added a set of faux bangs to replicate Anderson's wispy rounded fringe from that era. The loose, wavy tendrils that framed Brown's face marked a similarly stellar execution of the sexy flyaways that always complemented Pam's effortless top knot.

Millie Bobby Brown sports a messy updo with bangs at the red carpet premiere of The Electric State. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brown poses in a gold cap-sleeved Annie's Ibiza gown and a gold choker with her husband Jake Bongiovi. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Anderson herself (and this live demonstration she once performed for British Vogue), the secret to nailing her tousled '90s beehive is using a G-string in lieu of a scrunchie. Understandably, Brown chose not to take that approach here. Instead, Burkhill secured her updo with a series of U-shaped gold hair pins. Bigger than a bobby pin but smaller than a full-size French hair pin, U-pins are perfect for adding modest support to looser styles such as messy buns, French twists, and chignons.

Millie Bobby Brown secures her braided blonde bun with a set of gold hair pins. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brown smolders in a Pamela Anderson-inspired top knot styled by Pete Burkill. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Scünci Gold and White Hairpin Set $10 at Ulta

Kitsch Brown Pro U Pins $8 at Ulta

Pamela Anderson basically invented the concept of sexy bedhead, and generations of It girls—from Sabrina Carpenter to Megan Fox—have been copying the look ever since. But I have to say, Millie Bobby Brown really did look like the spitting image of Pammy in this historic hairstyle. How soon can we start casting the biopic?