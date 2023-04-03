Lainey Wilson Made a Strong Case for the Bell-Bottom Trend at the CMT Awards

2023 is looking a little country.

Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Country Western dressing is having a moment—from cowboy boots (see Ganni (opens in new tab) and Khaite (opens in new tab)) to fringed everything (Nili Lotan (opens in new tab)), we're seeing it on runways, supermodels, and on ready-to-wear racks.

One country style that's never truly gone away is the humble bell-bottom pant, which happens to be singer Lainey Wilson's signature piece (her latest album is titled Bell Bottom Country, if that helps).

And at the CMT Awards this weekend, Wilson made a very strong case for the bell-bottom trend in three separate winning looks (fitting since she also happened to win Female Video of the Year for "Heart Like a Truck" and Collaborative Video of the Year for "Wait in the Truck" with HARDY—feel free to make "truck" jokes, but these are both exemplary songs, and I will gladly die on that hill).

She arrived at the Awards show in a bell-bottomed jumpsuit with a deep plunge and a leafy print in red, black and blue, which she paired with an embellished black hat and gold jewelry.

Lainey Wilson attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty)

Wilson accepted her solo award from country icon Shania Twain wearing some very out there shiny leopard-print bell-bottoms in shades of blue and green, which she let do the talking by pairing them with a simple blue button-up and matching hat.

Lainey Wilson, winner of Female Video of the Year award and Shania Twain speak onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas

(Image credit: Photo by Rick Kern / Getty)

The breakout country star rounded out the night in extra shiny chrome-colored bell-bottoms, which she paired with a simple black hat and an embellished blazer by Cinq à Sept, specifically the Rhinestone Chain Cheyenne Blazer (opens in new tab).

Lainey Wilson, winner of Female Video of the Year award for “Heart Like a Truck," poses in the Winner's Circle during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

(Image credit: Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty)

You can shop this jacket, as well as some of my personal favorite bell-bottom styles below.

Cinq à Sept Cheyenne Rhinestone-Chain Crepe Blazer

 (opens in new tab)
Cinq à Sept Cheyenne Rhinestone-Chain Crepe Blazer

Veronica Beard Sheridan Corduroy Bell Bottom Pants

 (opens in new tab)
Veronica Beard Sheridan Corduroy Bell Bottom Pants

Acne Studios Pleated Twill Flared Pants

 (opens in new tab)
Acne Studios Pleated Twill Flared Pants

Chloé Recycled Cotton and Linen-Blend Flared Trousers

 (opens in new tab)
Chloé Recycled Cotton and Linen-Blend Flared Trousers

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest