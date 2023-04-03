Lainey Wilson Made a Strong Case for the Bell-Bottom Trend at the CMT Awards

Country Western dressing is having a moment—from cowboy boots (see Ganni (opens in new tab) and Khaite (opens in new tab)) to fringed everything (Nili Lotan (opens in new tab)), we're seeing it on runways, supermodels, and on ready-to-wear racks.

One country style that's never truly gone away is the humble bell-bottom pant, which happens to be singer Lainey Wilson's signature piece (her latest album is titled Bell Bottom Country, if that helps).

And at the CMT Awards this weekend, Wilson made a very strong case for the bell-bottom trend in three separate winning looks (fitting since she also happened to win Female Video of the Year for "Heart Like a Truck" and Collaborative Video of the Year for "Wait in the Truck" with HARDY—feel free to make "truck" jokes, but these are both exemplary songs, and I will gladly die on that hill).

She arrived at the Awards show in a bell-bottomed jumpsuit with a deep plunge and a leafy print in red, black and blue, which she paired with an embellished black hat and gold jewelry.

(Image credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur / Getty)

Wilson accepted her solo award from country icon Shania Twain wearing some very out there shiny leopard-print bell-bottoms in shades of blue and green, which she let do the talking by pairing them with a simple blue button-up and matching hat.

(Image credit: Photo by Rick Kern / Getty)

The breakout country star rounded out the night in extra shiny chrome-colored bell-bottoms, which she paired with a simple black hat and an embellished blazer by Cinq à Sept, specifically the Rhinestone Chain Cheyenne Blazer (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Photo by Emma McIntyre / Getty)

You can shop this jacket, as well as some of my personal favorite bell-bottom styles below.