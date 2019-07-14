image
Jennifer Lopez Reschedules Her NYC Concert After It Was Evacuated Due to Blackout

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
    • Madison Square Garden was in one of the affected areas, which forced Jennifer Lopez to abruptly cancel a sold-out show at the venue.
      • J.Lo got emotional in a video on Instagram and said she was "devastated and heartbroken" when the concert was evacuated. She took to Instagram again to announce that the concert had been rescheduled for Monday night.

        Jennifer Lopez was forced to abruptly cancel a concert in New York City Saturday night when power outages caused blackouts in parts of Manhattan.

        J.Lo's concert was scheduled at Madison Square Garden, which was impacted by the blackout. Fans had already assembled for the show when Madison Square Garden lost power, forcing fans to evacuate the venue.

        One concertgoer told Us Weekly that Jennifer tried to address the crowd before the evacuation, but that her microphone had already been disconnected.

        Instead, the singer took to Instagram to post an emotional video about the canceled show.

        "Devastated and heartbroken that I can’t perform for all of you tonight. We will make this up to you, I promise! I love you!! ❤️❤️ #ItsMyPartyTour," she wrote.

        Just three hours later, J.Lo posted another video on Instagram, announcing that the concert had already been rescheduled for Monday night.

        "ANNOUNCEMENT: Gonna take more than a city-wide blackout to shut us down! Rescheduling the show for Monday night! ✨💜🙏🏼 #ItsMyPartyTour #SeeYouSoon#TakeTwo," she wrote. "Ticketmaster and LiveNation will have details on their websites in the morning!!!"

        Now that's dedication.

