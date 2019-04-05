image
Today's Top Stories
1
Patrick Ta Launched a Makeup Line for Glowy Skin
image
2
The 17 Best Spring Boots for Every Budget
MCX110118_092
3
Alicia Glen: Show Women The Money
image
4
Vote in the March Dadness Elite Eight Now
image
5
How to Express Gratitude Without Feeling Awkward

Jennifer Lopez's 'Hustlers' Shoes Are the Highest Heels I've Ever Seen

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Raymond HallGetty Images
    • She's been spotted in the most intense black studded stiletto boots that have to be AT LEAST five inches.

        Jennifer Lopez continues to shoot the film Hustlers in New York City, and thus continues to wow us with her fun, fabulous, stripper-with-style character costumes. And included in those photos are a pair of what looks like the most difficult to walk in, badass shoes I've ever seen.

        J.Lo has been talking about her upcoming movie while she also promotes her new song with French Montana, "Medicine." (So busy!!) Hilariously, her fiancé Alex Rodriguez actually helped her prep. "Alex was very excited about me doing a stripper movie," she said. "He helped me do research by going to a strip club in NYC with me and we watched the show and afterwards I chatted to some of the girls.

        "Of course he knew that world (the stripper world) very well from when he was a young athlete, going to the clubs and stuff. He helped me a lot with the preparation for this movie and was very supportive."

        If you recall, these are the same boots she donned last week on set in a Juicy tee and pink furry jacket. So these are, like, an IMPORTANT item of clothing for the character. So, I can clearly infer that the character is tough as nails (seriously, the boots have studs in them), unafraid to be audaciously herself, and has very strong ankles.

        Here's a look at the full outfit:

        image
        Raymond HallGetty Images

        And here's a closeup of the tallest-of-tall boots:

        image
        Raymond HallGetty Images

        In what looks like a shot of either J.Lo coming to or leaving set—or just a different costume—she's changed into a denim overall jumpsuit and sneakers with wedges (still high! But just not quite AS high). Oh my god, can you imagine how good it must have felt to take those things off?

        image
        James DevaneyGetty Images

        Of course, J.Lo is also a superhero, so I suppose for her it's no big thing. My toes would have peeled off by now.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        JLo and Constance Wu Crying Scene for 'Hustlers'
        image
        J.Lo and Constance Wu to Star in 'Hustlers'
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Celebrity
        image Is Emma Stone Engaged to Dave McCary?
        image Baby Sussex Got Fabulous Presents from Australia
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Women of the Hour: Thandie, Elisabeth, and Sandra
        image The New Jonas Brothers Song Has a 'GoT' Reference
        image Prince Harry Reportedly Took Meghan on a Babymoon
        IMDb LIVE After The Emmys 2018 How the "Game of Thrones" Novels Could End
        image
        The Hidden Meaning of Sansa's Style Evolution
        Royal family in Scotland The Jewels the Queen Will Pass Down to Baby Sussex
        image Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Moved into Frogmore
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 2
        Just 62 Photos of Prince Harry With Kids