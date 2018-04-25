Jennifer Lopez Stripped Down to a Sparkly Thong and Fishnets for Her Time 100 Performance

Jennifer Lopez took the stage at the Time 100 Gala Tuesday night in a jaw-dropping performance that ended with the 48-year-old singer gyrating on stage in nothing but a sparkly thong and nude fishnets.

J.Lo began her performance in a sexy white gown with a deep (deep) plunging neckline and thigh-high slits on both legs.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Getty Images

By the end of the night, however, well, this happened:

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Also in attendance at the gala, which was held at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, was Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones, who was every single one of us appreciating the splendid glory that is Jennifer Lopez during the set. In a video shared to Instagram by The Shade Room, Jones can be heard cheering, screaming, and generally losing all chill during J.Lo's show-stopping, nearly-nude performance.

Jones is an established J.Lo super fan. In March, the comedian saw Lopez perform in Las Vegas and posed for a picture with the legend. "Ok I’m home and bout y’all get this @jlo light!" she wrote in a caption on Instagram. "One of the best shows I have ever been to. She took it to the next fucking level. Hardest working woman in the business!! I dance I scream, I sang, I cried and danced some more!! So fun! @phvegas Just gonna post everything."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Jones wasn't the only famous face in the audience who had a next-level good time during J.Lo's set. Her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, was caught on camera smiling and singing along to one of her songs from the audience.

All hail J.Lo.