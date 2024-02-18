If Naomi Campbell Chose the BAFTA Winners, Here’s What Films Would Get Top Prizes

Naomi Campbell cut a stunning figure on the BAFTAs red carpet tonight, wearing a black hooded cape with heavy fringe that reminded some of The Traitors. The BAFTAs—shorthand for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts—were held at London’s Royal Festival Hall tonight, and while taking the red carpet, Campbell shared her opinions on some of the films nominated.
“Maestro is amazing—there’s so many great films,” she said, per Yahoo! News. “Killers of the Flower Moon is amazing. It’s such a great year of films and artistry that the creators have done—blood, sweat, and tears—and I really appreciate them taking us into their fantasy and teaching us things we don’t know.”
The supermodel went on to express her delight that there were so many movies telling the truth this year: “It’s people telling more authentic stories,” she said.
Authenticity is a key component to Campbell herself, and it’s a trait she wants to pass down to both her daughter, born in 2021, and her son, born last year. Campbell said on the red carpet that she wants to expose her children to as much “truth” as she can.
“I am my authentic self,” she said. “I think we already know. I want them [her children] to know things—as a mother I want them to know things and that it’s as close to the proximity of truth as possible.”
