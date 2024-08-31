Naomi Osaka Says Being a Mom Made Her Realize She "Couldn't Be More Proud" of Herself After US Open Loss

After suffering a disappointing loss in the second round of this year's US Open, tennis star Naomi Osaka says motherhood is putting things into perspective.

On Saturday, Aug. 31, the athlete posted a series of photos on Instagram showcasing her return to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, along with a moving caption highlighting how her daughter helped her realize everything she has already accomplished.

"Honestly I had typed out a whole caption about how I’m disappointed with myself etc, but I’ve been sitting here playing with my daughter and I realized that I couldn’t be more proud of myself," Osaka wrote. "I gave birth to such an amazing human and I played the US Open? A win is a win.

"Sure it didn’t work out this time but I have faith it will eventually," she added. "Thank you NY 🖤 see you next time."

Osaka was eliminated from this year's tournament after a 6-3, 7-6 (5) loss against Czech Republic's Karolína Muchová in the second round. After her defeat, she spoke candidly to the press.

A post shared by 大坂なおみ🇭🇹🇯🇵 (@naomiosaka) A photo posted by on

Naomi Osaka plays her second match at the 2024 us tennis open wearing pearls in her hair and bows on her outfit (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s a little rough, because I do take these losses really personally. It’s like a dramatic word, but I feel like my heart dies every time I lose,” Osaka said at the time, as reported by the Associated Press . "It sucks a lot, but I've been trying to be more mature and learn and talk more about them."

Osaka—who won the US Open in 2018 and 2020, along with the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021—was competing in this year's US Open tournament after a nearly two-year break from the sport to prioritize her mental health and start a family.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

She later gave birth to her daughter in July 2023.

During the same press conference, the tennis star said that when she faced the "pressure moments" of the match she "got nervous," adding that she didn't "know if I just have to keep playing more matches to get used to that feeling, especially on a really big stage."

In addition to highlighting an important message about perspective, self-love and the accomplishment that comes with simply being a mom, Osaka also highlighted her show-stopping tennis fashion, which featured copious amounts of bows and frills.

Naomi Osaka wears a black Nike tennis set with white statement bows. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To mark her return to the US Open after a short hiatus, the athlete wore a custom-made collaboration from AMBUSH designer Yoon Ahn and Nike in the color of the summer, brat green.

The ensemble featured head-to-toe bows, including bows on the back of her sneakers as well as her bright green tennis dress. The custom outfit also featured a removable green and white tulle tutu, as well as a white windbreaker also adorned with a bow.

According to a new profile on Osaka featured in Highsnobiety , Osaka's brat green outfit was a tribute to the designer and athlete's "love for Japan and Japanese subcultures."

In an interview with The New York Times , Osaka opened up about the type of fashion she saw while visiting Japan, giving some additional insight into her return outfits and homage to her country.

"I remember one of the first times I went to Japan, I saw so many frills and so many bows,” Osaka told the publication. “I wouldn’t automatically associate myself with being girlish when I’m on the court, but I tend to gravitate toward really beautiful and cute things. I think there’s something quite cool in making that an emphasis.”