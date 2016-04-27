Amy Schumer Almost Died in High School from a Surfing Accident
"My whole fin went into my leg, and I had to yank it out."
Imagine it: We almost lived in a world without Amy Schumer. *Shudders* The comedian and actress recently revealed to Vanity Fair (via People) that she almost died (and most definitely almost lost her leg) while surfing in high school.
"I have a pretty bad scar on my leg from surfing," she explained. "Forty-one stitches, three layers. I skegged myself. My whole fin went into my leg, and I had to yank it out. I was by myself."
After making it to the pretty desolate shore, she found a man who would help. "I was like, 'I need you to hold my leg.' I was delegating. And he held my leg closed with his bare hands—just fat and blood coming out."
"I wish I knew who that guy was, because he saved my life, for sure. He had blue toenail polish and nail polish; he had long stringy hair. And I remember him being beautiful. Anyway, he held my leg closed."
Bless you, man. Whoever you are.
P.S. Skip to 6:20 to see Schumer reveal her scar:
