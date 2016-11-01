Justin Theroux Posts Instagram That Says "F*ck Brad Pitt" but Denies Any Subliminal Messaging
Great hashtag.
By Chelsea Peng
If you too misread the headline and went "But the Canadian PM seems such a lovely young lad—and those abs, my stars," it is Justin *Theroux* who posted an Instagram in which the words "F*ck Brad Pitt" can be found. Which makes much more sense. Because he is married to Jennifer Aniston, who was once married to said f*cker Brad Pitt.
Sharing an image of artist Nick Flatt's work in Berlin, Theroux apparently edited the caption in response to followers noticing the crucial phrase to the left of the woman's head. Prepare yourselves: "#andNOthispostisNOT'shading'anyonebecauseimnotelevemyearsoldimeanseriously #okaymaybepickles."
A post shared by @justintheroux
A photo posted by on
Ah, yes, pickles. Shade totally warranted there.
Follow Marie Claire on Facebook for the latest celeb news, beauty tips, fascinating reads, livestream video, and more.
-
Maison Margiela's Replica By the Fireplace Perfume Is on Sale Right Now
This is not a drill!
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
Keys Soulcare Is the Mindful Beauty Gift You’ve Been Searching For
Sponsored Virtuoso songwriter Alicia Keys has created a line of beauty offerings that are clean, effective, and focused on what feels good from skin to soul.
By Sponsored •
-
Fondation Cartier Presents Its First U.S. Exhibition in 20 Years with The Great Animal Orchestra
The environmentally-focused work by soundscape ecologist Bernie Krause and United Visual Artists is now open at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, MA.
By Julia Gall •
-
The 50 Best Celebrity Couple Halloween Costumes Ever
Honestly, we're impressed.
By Charlotte Chilton •
-
Alicia Keys Gets What She Wants
With her jazzy new album, Keys, the singer stopped worrying about everything except what matters: Her own opinion.
By Jessica Herndon •
-
Brooke Shields on Reinventing Yourself, Making Friends in Your 40s, and More
The actress and CEO shared inspiring advice during a panel at 'Marie Claire's' "Power Trip: Off the Grid" conference.
By Rachel Epstein •
-
Alicia Keys on Her Upcoming Album 'Keys,' Life Lessons From Her Mom, and More
The singer opened up during a special panel at 'Marie Claire's' "Power Trip: Off the Grid" conference.
By Rachel Epstein •
-
Lady Louise Windsor Is Turning 18, But She Probably Won’t Take a “Princess” Title
The Queen’s youngest granddaughter will probably take on more royal duties regardless of title.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Prince Harry Won’t Wear His Military Uniform to Hand Out Medals to Veterans
His military titles were stripped after he left royal duties, though some have argued his service record should qualify.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Hiring for a Communications Role
Finally a chance to show off all that knowledge of the Cambridges' social media.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Prince William and Kate May to Move to Windsor for the Queen’s Health
Having her great-grandkids there will be “invigorating," says a royal expert.
By Marie Claire Editors •