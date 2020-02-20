47 Really and Truly Adorable Celebrity PDA Moments

You guys!
No offense to the normal people, but if we have to be subjected to PDA, it better be at the hands (or lips) of at least one A-lister, preferably two. No one really wants to see you swapping saliva on public transportation, okay? But PDA in Tinseltown isn't new, and it's been going on for as long as we can remember. As to why it's the only form we can stand, well, that question remains unanswered. Some celebrity couples here are repeated offenders, but we don't mind
So if you're feeling lonely or just want to be reminded how cute John Legend and Chrissy Teigan are, or are looking to reflect on what was once Chris Pratt and Anna Farris at a movie premiere together, let this be your guide. Take it from these snaps—you can't help but swoon over the most adorable pecks, loving embraces, and innocent hand-holding from these celeb couples. Here are 47 times we didn't find ourselves cringing as celebrities fully participated in PDA.
The Voice judges shared a private joke together at a pre-Grammys Gala in Beverly Hills in 2016.
At the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for Douglas, he shared a smooch with his wife of 20 years, Zeta-Jones. Cute!
During her 'On the Run Tour' in her hometown of Houston, Bey's husband and collaborator, Jay-Z got cozy on stage.
The couple with blessed genetics (I mean, have you seen Anwar's sisters!?) swayed at a concert in Hyde Park in London in July 2019.
The Disney Channel star and Victoria Secret Angel showed some red carpet PDA at a 2018 event in New York City.
Spotted out on date night in a dress I would move mountains for, Graham and her husband of 10 years, Ervin, shared a sidewalk-kiss before heading to dinner.
We all could feel the tension in their music video for their song Señorita, so naturally they had to bring the heat to the stage at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.
I am still saying "Awww" years later at this 2018 photo of the both of them at the Met Gala, and I don't see when I will stop.
The Marriage Story actress and Saturday Night Live cast member locked lips at the 77th Golden Globes.
This list could be filled with photos of this couple, but one of our favorites has to be this one. I mean a leg-grabbing kiss? Someone try to top this!
I would like this photo of the two of them at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars' afterparty tapped on my fridge asap.
We have a park on a cool autumn day and you expect the people not to kiss? Wrong!
At the premiere of Aquaman the two lovebirds shared a kiss and it made me love them even more.
Ella and Alexander's parents shared a sweet moment in Cannes. Then came the diapers. Just kidding.
Even though their characters competed for the affections of Colin Farrell's wounded soldier in The Beguiled, there was nothing but love between the costars on the red carpet.
Someone put this picture-perfect wedding kiss on a greeting card already.
They probably didn't play "Crazy in Love" at the Met Gala, but you know everybody was thinking it.
Their official red-carpet debut, sealed with a kiss.
She was SNUBBED at the 2017 Oscars, but they don't seem to mind here.
I...feel like we shouldn't be seeing this.
This happened *during* his performance at the Oscars. Meanwhile, some of us can't even get a text back.
Friends 👏 should 👏 show 👏 affection 👏 without 👏 fear 👏 of 👏 having 👏 their 👏 sexuality 👏 questioned 👏 especially 👏 boys 👏 amen.
We didn't get invited to the wedding either, but it's chill.
They're no longer together, but this pic!
As their love story continues to fascinate the world, the French president and first lady aren't afraid to get close in public—unlike another world leader, who can't even get his wife to hold his hand.
The couple that does the fashion cyborg look together, stays together. Also, that face touch awwwww.
WE GET IT.
The epitome of #relationshipgoals, we were beside ourselves when Blunt sat on her hubby's lap during the Critics' Choice Awards.
At London's Velodrome during the 2012 Olympics, the royal couple celebrated the British team's gold medal victory in each other's arms.