47 Really and Truly Adorable Celebrity PDA Moments

You guys!

By Bridget Burns and Bianca Rodriguez
image
Getty Images

No offense to the normal people, but if we have to be subjected to PDA, it better be at the hands (or lips) of at least one A-lister, preferably two. No one really wants to see you swapping saliva on public transportation, okay? But PDA in Tinseltown isn't new, and it's been going on for as long as we can remember. As to why it's the only form we can stand, well, that question remains unanswered. Some celebrity couples here are repeated offenders, but we don't mind

So if you're feeling lonely or just want to be reminded how cute John Legend and Chrissy Teigan are, or are looking to reflect on what was once Chris Pratt and Anna Farris at a movie premiere together, let this be your guide. Take it from these snaps—you can't help but swoon over the most adorable pecks, loving embraces, and innocent hand-holding from these celeb couples. Here are 47 times we didn't find ourselves cringing as celebrities fully participated in PDA.

2016 Pre-GRAMMY Gala And Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Irving Azoff - Backstage And Audience
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

The Voice judges shared a private joke together at a pre-Grammys Gala in Beverly Hills in 2016.

1 of 47
Michael Douglas Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Gregg DeGuireGetty Images
Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones

At the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for Douglas, he shared a smooch with his wife of 20 years, Zeta-Jones. Cute!

2 of 47
"On The Run Tour: Beyonce And Jay-Z" - Houston
Larry Busacca/PWGetty Images
Beyoncé and Jay-Z

During her 'On the Run Tour' in her hometown of Houston, Bey's husband and collaborator, Jay-Z got cozy on stage.

3 of 47
Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park - Day 2
Dave J HoganGetty Images
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid

The couple with blessed genetics (I mean, have you seen Anwar's sisters!?) swayed at a concert in Hyde Park in London in July 2019.

4 of 47
Harper's BAZAAR ICONS
Taylor HillGetty Images
Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse

The Disney Channel star and Victoria Secret Angel showed some red carpet PDA at a 2018 event in New York City.

5 of 47
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 14, 2018
Raymond HallGetty Images
Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin

Spotted out on date night in a dress I would move mountains for, Graham and her husband of 10 years, Ervin, shared a sidewalk-kiss before heading to dinner.

6 of 47
2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
John ShearerGetty Images
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

We all could feel the tension in their music video for their song Señorita, so naturally they had to bring the heat to the stage at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

7 of 47
TOPSHOT-US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA
HECTOR RETAMALGetty Images
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

I am still saying "Awww" years later at this 2018 photo of the both of them at the Met Gala, and I don't see when I will stop.

8 of 47
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

The Marriage Story actress and Saturday Night Live cast member locked lips at the 77th Golden Globes.

9 of 47
2019 Billboard Music Awards - Red Carpet
Kevin MazurGetty Images
Cardi B and Offset

This list could be filled with photos of this couple, but one of our favorites has to be this one. I mean a leg-grabbing kiss? Someone try to top this!

10 of 47
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside
Kevin Mazur/VF19Getty Images
Priranka Chopra and Nick Jonas

I would like this photo of the two of them at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars' afterparty tapped on my fridge asap.

11 of 47
London Celebrity Sightings - September 17, 2018
Mark R. MilanGetty Images
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

We have a park on a cool autumn day and you expect the people not to kiss? Wrong!

12 of 47
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Aquaman" - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa

At the premiere of Aquaman the two lovebirds shared a kiss and it made me love them even more.

13 of 47
image
Getty
George and Amal Clooney

Ella and Alexander's parents shared a sweet moment in Cannes. Then came the diapers. Just kidding.

14 of 47
image
Getty
Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning

Even though their characters competed for the affections of Colin Farrell's wounded soldier in The Beguiled, there was nothing but love between the costars on the red carpet.

15 of 47
image
Getty
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

Someone put this picture-perfect wedding kiss on a greeting card already.

16 of 47
image
Getty
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady

They probably didn't play "Crazy in Love" at the Met Gala, but you know everybody was thinking it.

17 of 47
image
Getty
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez

Their official red-carpet debut, sealed with a kiss.

18 of 47
image
Getty
Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo

She was SNUBBED at the 2017 Oscars, but they don't seem to mind here.

19 of 47
image
Getty
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

I...feel like we shouldn't be seeing this.

20 of 47
image
Getty
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

This happened *during* his performance at the Oscars. Meanwhile, some of us can't even get a text back.

21 of 47
image
Getty
Heidi Klum and Naomi Campbell

Friends 👏 should 👏 show 👏 affection 👏 without 👏 fear 👏 of 👏 having 👏 their 👏 sexuality 👏 questioned 👏 especially 👏 boys 👏 amen.

22 of 47
image
Getty
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

We didn't get invited to the wedding either, but it's chill.

23 of 47
image
Getty
Kylie Jenner and Tyga

They're no longer together, but this pic!

24 of 47
image
Getty
Sophie Gregoire and Justin Trudeau

Still not you.

25 of 47
image
Getty
Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron

As their love story continues to fascinate the world, the French president and first lady aren't afraid to get close in public—unlike another world leader, who can't even get his wife to hold his hand.

26 of 47
image
Getty
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid

The couple that does the fashion cyborg look together, stays together. Also, that face touch awwwww.

27 of 47
image
Getty
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

WE GET IT.

28 of 47
<p>The epitome of #relationshipgoals, we were beside ourselves when Blunt sat on her hubby's lap during the Critics' Choice Awards.</p>
Getty Images
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski

The epitome of #relationshipgoals, we were beside ourselves when Blunt sat on her hubby's lap during the Critics' Choice Awards.

29 of 47
<p>At London's Velodrome during the 2012 Olympics, the royal couple celebrated the British team's gold medal victory in each other's arms.</p>
Getty Images
Kate Middleton and Prince William

At London's Velodrome during the 2012 Olympics, the royal couple celebrated the British team's gold medal victory in each other's arms.

30 of 47
