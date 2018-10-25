MCX110118_092
25 Times Celebrity Couples Dressed So Alike, We Could Hardly Tell Them Apart

Bets on if Will and Kate still have those hoodies?

image
By Marina Liao
image
Design by Morgan McMullen

Controversial opinion: You can not achieve #CoupleGoals until one of you accidentally matches the other. (Not to brag, but there have been more than a few weekends when my BF and I walked out of the house in a blue denim shirt and black jeans.) It's inevitable your style and his will trickle into each other's wardrobe—especially if he has the comfiest hoodies for borrowing. Like everyone else, über-famous celebrity couples are susceptible to twinning's spell, despite (presumably) massive closets. On that note, here are 25 couples who—accidentally or intentionally—took their relationship to the next sartorial level.

1 of 25
image
Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

The model and musician embraced the furry trend in their own way. Chrissy wore a one-shoulder shaggy top while John matched her in a textured coat. Plus, all black! And buttons!

2 of 25
image
Getty Images
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

Accessories game on point. The duo twinned in fedoras (Pippa in red and Matthews in blue) while attending the French Open on May 27, 2018 in Paris, France. Their sunglasses look preeeetty similar, too.

3 of 25
image
Getty Images
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union

Have you seen crispier white outfits? The two nailed this monochromatic look while attending the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco on May 29, 2016.

4 of 25
image
Getty Images
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan visited Nottingham, England on December 1, 2017 in one of their first royal outings after getting engaged. The lovebirds matched in navy wool coats. (Meghan's outerwear was from Mackage.)

5 of 25
image
Getty Images
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

There's nothing Joe and Sophie love to wear more than athleisure. While strolling with their dog in soho, the two dressed down in tights, sneakers, and snapbacks.

6 of 25
image
Getty Images
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

Neutral clothing is the foundation of any relationship wardrobe, something both Alex and Jennifer know. The two stepped out in NYC while wearing coordinating beige separates on March 31, 2017.

7 of 25
image
Getty Images
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber

The two were spotted getting cozy on July 30, 2018, while visiting Frankel's Delicatessen in Brooklyn. Justin's colorful sneakers matched Hailey's red-and-blue jacket.

8 of 25
image
Getty Images
Kate Middleton and Prince William

The royals donned the same Canadian Rangers hoodies after being named honorary members on July 5, 2011 in Blatchford Lake, Canada. The then-newly married royal couple were on the sixth day of their first joint overseas tour.

9 of 25
image
Getty Images
Brooklyn Beckham and Chloë Grace Moretz

Someone grab me my denim jacket because I'd like to third wheel here. The young couple matched in this timeless outerwear while attending an event in NYC on November 6, 2017.

10 of 25
image
Getty Images
Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston

Rainy days call for black leather jackets, jeans, and lace-up boots. Justin and Jen looked too cool for school in their edgy ensembles.

11 of 25
BRB, blinded by perfection.
Getty Images
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake

BRB, blinded by perfection.

12 of 25
TFW you're beating your man at his own style game.
Getty Images
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

TFW you're beating your man at his own style game (in Dolce & Gabbana no less). The two hit the red carpet in matching menswear in 2013 for the premiere of Runner Runner.

13 of 25
There are truly no words for this immortal fashion moment. Who knew there were so many ways to mix beige, mustard yellow, and indiscernible grey?
Getty Images
Kiefer Sutherland and Julia Roberts

There are truly no words for this immortal fashion moment. Who knew there were so many ways to mix beige, mustard yellow, and indiscernible grey? (Not to mention floppy haircuts.)

14 of 25
#RobotGoals.
Getty Images
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

The couple made their Met Gala debut in 2016 and were the definition of #RobotGoals.

15 of 25
Remember when Jennifer Lopez was married to Cris Judd? And they wore matching peasant tops to the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards? So do we.
Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez and Cris Judd

Remember when Jennifer Lopez was married to Cris Judd? And they wore matching peasant tops to the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards? So do we.

16 of 25
Getty Images
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Imitation is the best form of flattery? Angelina matched Brad in a Saint Laurent tuxedo at the 2014 British Academy Film Awards.

17 of 25
image
Getty Images
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim and Kanye twin constantly (one could say it's kind of their thing), but this was indubitably their defining twinning moment at the 2016 Met Gala.

18 of 25
Pharrell and his wife Helen showed up at the 2014 Oscars wearing contrasting tuxedos. Of course, Pharrell chose to wear shorts, because his legs will not be bridled.
Getty Images
Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh

Pharrell and his wife Helen showed up at the 2014 Oscars wearing contrasting tuxedos. Of course, Pharrell chose to wear shorts, because his legs will not be bridled.

19 of 25
The way they were. Read: flawlessly matching.
Getty Images
The Weeknd and Bella Hadid

The Weeknd and Bella stuck to classic black for the 2016 Met Gala. Bella wore a strapless Givenchy gown with black peep-toe boots.

20 of 25
Now *this* is how to complement your husband's white tuxedo.
Getty Images
David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

Now *this* is how to complement your husband's white dinner jacket.

21 of 25
Heath Ledger and Heather Graham wore these matching (clashing?) red ensembles to the premiere of Say It Isn't So in 2001, which, helpfully, is also the title of our feelings right now.
Getty Images
Heath Ledger and Heather Graham

Heath Ledger and Heather Graham wore these matching (clashing?) red ensembles to the premiere of Say It Isn't So in 2001, which, helpfully, is also the title of our feelings right now.

22 of 25
But obviously Brad and Angie + Brad and Jen were just copying this iconic moment from 2000 MTV Movie Awards. Who wouldn't?
Getty Images
Carson Daly and Tara Reid

Tara's thought process was clearly Carson's lewk but make it risqué.

23 of 25
Because the couple who plays wears matching varsity jackets together stays together. (Except not really because they broke up.)
Getty Images
A$AP Rocky and Chanel Iman

Because the couple who plays wears matching varsity jackets together stays together. (Except not really because they broke up. ::sob::)

24 of 25
The year was 2002 AKA a simpler time when Brad Pitt had never been embroiled in an FBI investigation, and spent his free time twinning with Jennifer Aniston at the Golden Globe Awards.
Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt

The year was 2002, a simpler time when Brad Pitt had never been embroiled in an FBI investigation, and spent his free time twinning with Jennifer Aniston at the Golden Globe Awards.

25 of 25
Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche showed up to the 1999 Oscars in matching silver ensembles and incredibly tiny sunglasses. TBH we don't hate it.
Getty Images
Anne Heche and Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche showed up to the 1999 Oscars in matching shiny silver ensembles and incredibly tiny sunglasses. TBH we don't hate it.

