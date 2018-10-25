Controversial opinion: You can not achieve #CoupleGoals until one of you accidentally matches the other. (Not to brag, but there have been more than a few weekends when my BF and I walked out of the house in a blue denim shirt and black jeans.) It's inevitable your style and his will trickle into each other's wardrobe—especially if he has the comfiest hoodies for borrowing. Like everyone else, über-famous celebrity couples are susceptible to twinning's spell, despite (presumably) massive closets. On that note, here are 25 couples who—accidentally or intentionally—took their relationship to the next sartorial level.