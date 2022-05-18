The Cannes Film Festival 2022: The Best Red Carpet Looks

Here's what everyone wore for the festival's 75th year.

Elle Fanning at the Cannes Film Festival
(Image credit: Getty)
Sara Holzman
By
published

The outbreak of World War II forced the cancelation of the inaugural Cannes Film Festival, meant to take place in 1939 on the French Riviera as an alternative to the Venice Film Festival. In September of 1946, seven years after ideation, the Cannes Film Festival finally rolled out its red carpet with 18 countries attending, including the United States and their premiere Cannes Film Festival candidate, The Wizard of Oz. Today, 89 countries attend the annual May festival, and while the films are a main attraction of the event, so are the fashions. This year's event— taking place through May 28—will include not just movies but dinners and parties with A-list attendees like Anne Hathaway and Julianne Moore. Like the Oscars and the Met Gala, those in attendance put their best fashion foot forward, donning custom designs and haute couture. Ahead we've included some of the best Cannes Film Festival looks so far, with plenty more glamorous moments on the way.

Viola Davis in custom Alexander McQueen

Cannes Film Festival Fashion 2022

(Image credit: Getty)

Jessica Wang

Cannes Film Festival Fashion 2022

(Image credit: Getty)

Chanel Iman

Cannes Film Festival Fashion 2022

(Image credit: Getty)

Elle Fanning 

Cannes Film Festival Fashion 2022

(Image credit: Getty)

Eva Longorio in Cristina Ottaviano dress and Aquazzura shoes.

Cannes Film Festival Fashion 2022

(Image credit: Getty)

Andre Lemmers and Adriana Lima 

Cannes Film Festival Fashion 2022

(Image credit: Getty)

Eva Longoria in an Alberta Ferretti dress and Chopard choker

Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Fashion

(Image credit: Getty)

Eye Haidara in Lanvin

Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Fashion

(Image credit: Getty)

Berenice Bejo in Valentino

Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Fashion

(Image credit: Getty)

Katherine Langford in Prada

Cannes 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

(Image credit: Getty)

Didi Stone in Roberto Cavalli

Cannes 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

(Image credit: Getty)

Rebecca Hall in Burberry

Cannes 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

(Image credit: Getty)

Deepika Padukone in Dior Haute Couture

Cannes 2022 Red Carpet Fashion

(Image credit: Getty)

Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton

Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet 2022

(Image credit: Getty)

Caroline Daur in Valentino

Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet 2022

(Image credit: Getty)

Rebecca Hall in custom Gucci and Deepika Padukone in Sabyasachi 

Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet 2022

(Image credit: Getty)

Julianne Moore in Bottega Veneta

Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet 2022

(Image credit: Getty)

Lori Harvey in Alexandre Vauthier

Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet 2022

(Image credit: Getty)

Lashana Lynch in Fendi

Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet 2022

(Image credit: Getty)

Agathe Rousselle in Louis Vuitton

Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet 2022

(Image credit: Getty)
Sara Holzman
Sara Holzman

Sara Holzman is the Style Editor at Marie Claire, covering runway trends and tracking down the latest finds to buy and wear. When she’s not writing about fashion, she pens about the best places to jet-off to.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.