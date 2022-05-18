The Cannes Film Festival 2022: The Best Red Carpet Looks

The outbreak of World War II forced the cancelation of the inaugural Cannes Film Festival, meant to take place in 1939 on the French Riviera as an alternative to the Venice Film Festival. In September of 1946, seven years after ideation, the Cannes Film Festival finally rolled out its red carpet with 18 countries attending, including the United States and their premiere Cannes Film Festival candidate, The Wizard of Oz. Today, 89 countries attend the annual May festival, and while the films are a main attraction of the event, so are the fashions. This year's event— taking place through May 28—will include not just movies but dinners and parties with A-list attendees like Anne Hathaway and Julianne Moore. Like the Oscars and the Met Gala, those in attendance put their best fashion foot forward, donning custom designs and haute couture. Ahead we've included some of the best Cannes Film Festival looks so far, with plenty more glamorous moments on the way.

Viola Davis in custom Alexander McQueen

Jessica Wang

Chanel Iman

Elle Fanning

Eva Longorio in Cristina Ottaviano dress and Aquazzura shoes.

Andre Lemmers and Adriana Lima

Eva Longoria in an Alberta Ferretti dress and Chopard choker

Eye Haidara in Lanvin

Berenice Bejo in Valentino

Katherine Langford in Prada

Didi Stone in Roberto Cavalli

Rebecca Hall in Burberry

Deepika Padukone in Dior Haute Couture

Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton

Caroline Daur in Valentino

Rebecca Hall in custom Gucci and Deepika Padukone in Sabyasachi

Julianne Moore in Bottega Veneta

Lori Harvey in Alexandre Vauthier

Lashana Lynch in Fendi

Agathe Rousselle in Louis Vuitton