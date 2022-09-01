Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Of course, you've heard of the Cannes Film Festival. Yet, the Venice Film festival pre-dated its French film counterpart, with its inaugural festival taking place at the Excelsior hotel in Venice, Italy, in the year 1932. The festival put the area on the map as an internationally acclaimed city for glamorous events, movie stars, and a robust arts and culture scene.

Today, Venice and the Venice Film Festival remain one of film and fashion's most star-studded events. Celebrity stylists like Alexandra Imgruth say that although The Met Gala and The Oscars are some of the most talked about events in the fashion sphere—at International film festivals, attendees take more creative liberties with their looks—even with the black tie requirements.

Taking place from August 31 through September 10, the Venice Film Festival has already begun to produce some jaw-dropping style moments. Marie Claire's Art Director, Brittany Holloway-Brown is even putting Jodie-Turner Smith's stunning ombré pantsuit look on her mood board. Ahead we're documenting some of the best looks from the 79th Venice Film Festival, with plenty more on the way.

Cate Blanchett Attends The "Tar" Red Carpet

(Image credit: Getty )

Julianne Moore Attends The "Tar" Red Carpet in Alexander McQueen

(Image credit: Getty )

Jodie Turner-Smith Arriving at Excelsior Pier

(Image credit: Getty)

Hillary Clinton Attends the "White Noise" Red Carpet

(Image credit: Getty)

Jodie Turner-Smith Ahead of the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy

(Image credit: Getty )

Greta Gerwig Attends the Opening Ceremony of the 79th Venice International Film Festival

(Image credit: Getty )

Adam Driver Attends the "White Noise Red Carpet

(Image credit: Getty )

Jodie Turner-Smith Attends "White Noise"

(Image credit: Getty )

Emma Chamberlain Attends the Opening Ceremony of the 79th Venice International Film Festival