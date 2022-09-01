The Venice Film Festival 2022: The Best Red Carpet Looks

Of course, you've heard of the Cannes Film Festival. Yet, the Venice Film festival pre-dated its French film counterpart, with its inaugural festival taking place at the Excelsior hotel in Venice, Italy, in the year 1932. The festival put the area on the map as an internationally acclaimed city for glamorous events, movie stars, and a robust arts and culture scene.

Today, Venice and the Venice Film Festival remain one of film and fashion's most star-studded events. Celebrity stylists like Alexandra Imgruth say that although The Met Gala and The Oscars are some of the most talked about events in the fashion sphere—at International film festivals, attendees take more creative liberties with their looks—even with the black tie requirements.

Taking place from August 31 through September 10, the Venice Film Festival has already begun to produce some jaw-dropping style moments. Marie Claire's Art Director, Brittany Holloway-Brown is even putting Jodie-Turner Smith's stunning ombré pantsuit look on her mood board. Ahead we're documenting some of the best looks from the 79th Venice Film Festival, with plenty more on the way. 

Cate Blanchett Attends The "Tar" Red Carpet

Cannes Film Festival

(Image credit: Getty )

Julianne Moore Attends The "Tar" Red Carpet in Alexander McQueen

Cannes Film Festival

(Image credit: Getty )

Jodie Turner-Smith Arriving at Excelsior Pier

Venice Film Festival Outfits

(Image credit: Getty)

Hillary Clinton Attends the "White Noise" Red Carpet 

Venice Film Festival looks

(Image credit: Getty)

Jodie Turner-Smith Ahead of the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy

Cannes Film Festival

(Image credit: Getty )

Greta Gerwig Attends the Opening Ceremony of the 79th Venice International Film Festival

Cannes Film Festival

(Image credit: Getty )

Adam Driver Attends the "White Noise Red Carpet

Cannes Film Festival

(Image credit: Getty )

Jodie Turner-Smith Attends "White Noise"

Cannes Film Festival

(Image credit: Getty )

Emma Chamberlain Attends the Opening Ceremony of the 79th Venice International Film Festival 

Cannes Film Festival

(Image credit: Getty )
