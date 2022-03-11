The Cast of 'Pieces of Her': Your Guide

What would you do if your mother was hiding a massive secret that changed everything? The Netflix hit Pieces of Her expands that scenario into a thrilling, dual-timeline show involving viral fame, the witness protection program, and a charismatic cult leader. The eight-episode hit follows 30-year-old Andy (Bella Heathcote) as she unravels the secrets behind her quiet upbringing in a small coastal town.

Though the original book, written by Karin Slaughter, and the show are set in the Southern U.S., filming took place in Australia with a cast of prolific actors, led by award-winning actor Toni Collette. Below, everything we know about the Pieces of Her cast, and where you may have seen them before.

Bella Heathcote as Andy Oliver

(Image credit: Netflix)

30-year-old Andy's quiet life is turned upside down when her mother Laura takes down a potential mass shooter with surprising skill. When her mother sends her on the run, she decides to unravel Laura's past and discover the truth of her upbringing. Australian actress Heathcote is best known for appearing in thrillers and horror films, including The Neon Demon, His Dark Materials, and Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. She also got her start on the Aussie soap Neighbors, and later starred in Amazon's The Man in the High Castle.

Toni Collette as Laura Oliver

(Image credit: Netflix)

Speech therapist Laura's mysterious past is slowly revealed over the series, as her five minutes of fame leads violence to her door. Collette, who is also Australian, is best known for her scene-stealing turns in films including Knives Out, Hereditary, Little Miss Sunshine, and The Sixth Sense, for which she was nominated for an Oscar. She also starred in the series United States of Tara, Hostages, and Unbelievable.

Jessica Barden as Jane Queller (Young Laura)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Before entering witness protection, Laura was Jane Queller, a concert pianist and daughter of millionaire businessman Martin. In response to her strict and abusive upbringing, she rebels against her family, joining a cult and falling for its leader. After getting her start on the long-running soap Coronation Street, Barden had a star turn as Alyssa in Netflix's The End of The F***ing World. She also appeared on the shows Penny Dreadful and Better Things, and had a voice-acting turn in several episodes of Robot Chicken.

Joe Dempsie as Nick Harp

(Image credit: Netflix)

Charismatic cult leader Nick is played by British actor Joe Dempsie. After his first big break as slacker Chris on the first two seasons of Skins, he went on to play Arya's friend Gendry, a.k.a. King Baratheon's illegitimate son, on several seasons of Game of Thrones. He also appeared on the shows Adult Material, Deep State, This is England '86.

Terry O'Quinn as Martin Queller

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Queller siblings' father, a sadistic and powerful pharmaceutical executive, is played by Emmy winner O'Quinn. The Michigan-born actor won three awards for playing John Locke on Lost. He has also had regular roles on several shows, including Alias, The West Wing, the Hawaii Five-O reboot, and currently FBI: Most Wanted.

Nicholas Burton as Andrew Queller

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jane's beloved brother Andrew is also rebellious, and happens to be the one who first introduced Jane to Nick and the Army for the Changing World. Pieces of Her is Burton's first big role after staring in several short films. This year he's also appeared in the Australian series Barons.

Calum Worthy as young Jasper Queller

(Image credit: Netflix)

The younger version of Jane's straight-laced brother is played by Disney Channel alum Worthy. Since starring in Austin & Ally, the former child star has appeared in acclaimed shows including Hulu's The Act and Netflix's American Vandal.

David Wenham as Jasper Queller

(Image credit: Netflix)

The elder Jasper is now a successful businessman and vice-presidential candidate, who has his own motives for keeping what happened in the past secret. Wenham is best known for playing Faramir (brother of Boromir) in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. The Australian actor also starred in the films 300 (and its sequel 300: Rise of an Empire), Moulin Rouge!, Lion, and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Jacob Scipio as Michael Vargas

(Image credit: Netflix)

US Marshall Vargas starts out tailing Andy as she investigates her mom's past, and eventually ends up being the only person the young woman can trust. British actor Scipio got his start on several UK shows, including White Teeth, As the Bell Rings, and Bob the Builder, for which he did voice acting. He also had a blockbuster turn alongside Will Smith in the revival Bad Boys for Life, as the villain Armando Armas.

Omari Hardwick as Gordon Oliver

(Image credit: Netflix)

Laura’s ex-husband and Andy’s step-father, Oliver met his ex while she was in witness protection and doesn't know about her surprising past. Hardwick is best known for playing James "Ghost" St. Patrick on the crime drama Power. He also appeared in the films Sorry to Bother You, Nobody's Fool, Kick Ass, and Netflix's Army of the Dead.

Gil Birmingham as Charlie Bass

(Image credit: Netflix)

You may recognize Laura's friend and father figure, who turns out to be her witness protection agent, as Billy Black, Jacob Black's father in the Twilight saga. Birmingham, an American actor of Comanche descent, has appeared on an impressive run of TV series lately, including Yellowstone, Siren, Animal Kingdom, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. He also had guest-starring roles on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Veronica Mars back in the day.

Aaron Jeffrey as elder Nick Harp

(Image credit: Netflix)

Jeffrey, who plays present-day Nick, has a prolific acting resume in Australia, including a run on Neighbours, appearing in the first two seasons of the prison drama Wentworth, and starring in all eight seasons of the cattle ranch show McLeod's Daughters. He's best known stateside for playing Thomas Logan in the film X-Men Origins: Wolverine.