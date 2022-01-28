Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are "Definitely Ready" for Life With Their Baby Girl, Insider Says
They're super happy.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are parents now, and they are totally ready for this new role, apparently. Also, surprise! The baby is a girl.
"They both are truly eager to be parents," a music insider told People. "They are beyond excited."
Even though they announced their happy news to the world out of the blue, parenting was definitely not a spur-of-the-moment decision for the celeb couple. "Nick and Priyanka have wanted a baby for some time," the source said.
Another insider told People, "This is a happy time for all. Nick and Priyanka are definitely ready for this new challenge in their lives. It is something they have both wanted. Now is their time, and they could not be more ready to raise a child."
That's good news, because I hear you can't really wing it with those little ones.
Chopra actually heavily hinted that they were expecting a bundle of joy several months ago, but she expertly disguised the revelation as a joke on Netflix' Jonas Brothers Family Roast.
"If you don't know, we're the only couple who doesn't have kids yet, which is why I'm excited to make this announcement. Sorry, babe," she said, as Jonas' face looked positively terrified.
"Nick and I are expecting..." the Baywatch actress continued, before yelling out, "..to get drunk tonight, and sleep in tomorrow!"
I hope they really enjoyed that while it lasted, and will enjoy their new chapter just as much. Congrats to the happy family!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Chrishell Stause Claims She Ignored All the "Red Flags" in Her Relationship With Justin Hartley
Doesn't sound great.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Says He and Kate Middleton Have to "Watch" Their Kids' Screen Time
Prince George is particularly into gaming.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Rihanna Glows Up in a Bright Orange Coat on a Sephora Trip in NYC
As in, she just found her best new Fenty Beauty foundation shade.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Chrishell Stause Claims She Ignored All the "Red Flags" in Her Relationship With Justin Hartley
Doesn't sound great.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Pete Davidson and Julia Fox Did a Photo Shoot Together in 2019
What does it mean???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Julia Fox Says She's Not Dating Kanye West for the "Clout," Has "Dated Billionaires" Her Whole Life
Cool!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are "Madly in Love" Despite His Awkward Comments About Jennifer Garner on 'Howard Stern'
An engagement will very likely be happening.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader Have Been Secretly Dating for a Year, and It Sounds Like It's Going Really Well
This is the best news ever.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Shortest Hollywood Marriages of All Time
Some of these couples should have thought twice before saying “I do."
By Kate Schweitzer
-
Ryan Reynolds Doesn't Mind Blake Lively Kissing Other Actors on Screen
The actor explains what he learned from his wife and how he adjusted to becoming a father.
By Erica Gonzalez
-
Kendall Jenner Sparks Dating Rumors with Her Ex Chandler Parsons
New year, new dating rumors.
By Erica Gonzales