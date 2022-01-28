Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Are "Definitely Ready" for Life With Their Baby Girl, Insider Says

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are parents now, and they are totally ready for this new role, apparently. Also, surprise! The baby is a girl.

"They both are truly eager to be parents," a music insider told People. "They are beyond excited."

Even though they announced their happy news to the world out of the blue, parenting was definitely not a spur-of-the-moment decision for the celeb couple. "Nick and Priyanka have wanted a baby for some time," the source said.

Another insider told People, "This is a happy time for all. Nick and Priyanka are definitely ready for this new challenge in their lives. It is something they have both wanted. Now is their time, and they could not be more ready to raise a child."

That's good news, because I hear you can't really wing it with those little ones.

Chopra actually heavily hinted that they were expecting a bundle of joy several months ago, but she expertly disguised the revelation as a joke on Netflix' Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

"If you don't know, we're the only couple who doesn't have kids yet, which is why I'm excited to make this announcement. Sorry, babe," she said, as Jonas' face looked positively terrified.

"Nick and I are expecting..." the Baywatch actress continued, before yelling out, "..to get drunk tonight, and sleep in tomorrow!"

I hope they really enjoyed that while it lasted, and will enjoy their new chapter just as much. Congrats to the happy family!