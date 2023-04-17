North West Gets Invited Onstage to Dance with Katy Perry in Las Vegas

Katy Perry brought onstage an unexpected guest star for her PLAY residency in Las Vegas this weekend—North West, daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (as if you didn’t know), who graced the stage as her proud mom watched from the crowd.

On Sunday morning, Kardashian shared a collection of clips to her Instagram story of North appearing onstage with Perry and a few of North’s close friends on Saturday night, per People .

“So the reason I know your name is because I’m a huge fan of your TikTok,” Perry told North onstage. “I’ve seen a couple of them that you’ve made. You’re a really good dancer, and I thought, what better way to be a great dancer [than] to show the world your awesome dance moves?”

After Perry asked North to show the Vegas crowd some of her dance moves, North asked, adorably, “Can my friends come out with me?”

“She’s got friends, she doesn’t wanna do it alone,” Perry responded, allowing North’s three friends to join her onstage. “This is awesome.”

After asking nine-year-old North how old she was, Perry said “At nine years old I started singing. That’s when I found my little spark.”

In the clips, North and her three friends join Perry center stage as they did cartwheels and other dance moves while surrounded by Perry’s dancers, People reports. Other pictures from the night show North, who People reports was dressed in a black bomber jacket, interacting with Perry backstage and posing for a photo with Perry and her mom, Kardashian.

“Honestly, I’m the biggest Katy Perry fan,” Kardashian told Perry backstage. “I’m not just saying that because you’re here.”