North West and Penelope Disick Made the Cutest TikTok Together

Cousins North West and Penelope Disick are the best of friends, and it's actually the cutest thing ever.

The 8 and 9-year-old spend tons of time having fun together, and for their latest pastime, they recorded an adorable TikTok to viral song "Meet Me at Our Spot" by THE ANXIETY, WILLOW and Tyler Cole.

In the video, posted by Penelope's mom Kourtney Kardashian, the two girls attempt a choreography and bring it all their joy and enthusiasm.

Commenters were quick to remark that it's possible the kids took Kardashian's phone without her knowledge, but it does seem like the TikTok wouldn't still be up if that was true. I imagine it's more so a case of her thinking her daughter and niece's creative endeavors should be encouraged at all costs—which, absolutely they should.

Penelope regularly features on her mom's TikTok account, for example in this video where they have a little dance together.

And this one where she lip syncs with a friend:

And if you wanted more proof that North and Penelope are thick as thieves (and also super creative), let me point you back to that one time they made fun of Kim Kardashian's on-camera voice while drawing a full face of (KKW, obvs) makeup onto an apple and a mango. Iconic.

The cousins have been really close pretty much all their lives. Back in 2016, for example, they pretended to be Kendall and Kylie Jenner for a video, and the cuteness was too much for all of our hearts to handle.