Princess Lilibet Channels Princess Charlotte by Carrying an Adorable Item From Her Cousin's Favorite Toy Brand

Princess Lilibet seems to share a keen sense of style with her royal cousin, Princess Charlotte. In December 2024, Lilibet wore a very Princess Charlotte-coded dress for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Christmas card photo. Now, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 4-year-old daughter has been seen carrying a bag—akin to an emotional support accessory—from the favorite toy brand of her royal cousin.

Sharing an Instagram video, in which Lilibet makes a cameo, Duchess Meghan wrote, "A little behind the scenes of @aseverofficial." She continued, "Hope you enjoy your treats when they arrive this week!" Alongside clips of Meghan preparing food for guests, Princess Lilibet could be seen collecting wild fruit from the garden with her mom.

Perhaps most importantly, for her Instagram appearance, Lilibet carried Jellycat's Amuseable Rainbow Bag, which retails for $40.

Princess Lilibet carrying her Jellycat bag. (Image credit: Instagram/@Meghan)

In May, Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed just how much their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—love Jellycat toys.

The Prince and Princess of Wales reunited with the family of teen photographer Liz Hatton , who died in November 2024 due to cancer. At a Buckingham Palace garden party, Liz's brother Mateo handed the royals two Jellycat toys: a small tarte au citron with a smiley face, and a pickled onion with legs. "My children will love these," William said (via the Daily Mail ). "They are children's currency."

William and Kate admire their new Jellycat toys. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the garden party, Mateo told the royals that his sister Liz "would give [Jellycat toys] to people who 'made her happy,'" per the Daily Mail.

As well as seemingly sharing a love of Jellycat toys and bags, Lilibet and Charlotte's names also have a lot in common. The royal cousins both share the middle name Diana, in tribute to their late grandmother, Princess Diana.