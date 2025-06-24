Princess Lilibet Channels Princess Charlotte by Carrying an Adorable Item From Her Cousin's Favorite Toy Brand
It's not the first time Lilibet has twinned with Charlotte in the sweetest way.
Princess Lilibet seems to share a keen sense of style with her royal cousin, Princess Charlotte. In December 2024, Lilibet wore a very Princess Charlotte-coded dress for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Christmas card photo. Now, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 4-year-old daughter has been seen carrying a bag—akin to an emotional support accessory—from the favorite toy brand of her royal cousin.
Sharing an Instagram video, in which Lilibet makes a cameo, Duchess Meghan wrote, "A little behind the scenes of @aseverofficial." She continued, "Hope you enjoy your treats when they arrive this week!" Alongside clips of Meghan preparing food for guests, Princess Lilibet could be seen collecting wild fruit from the garden with her mom.
Perhaps most importantly, for her Instagram appearance, Lilibet carried Jellycat's Amuseable Rainbow Bag, which retails for $40.
A post shared by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (@meghan)
A photo posted by on
In May, Prince William and Kate Middleton revealed just how much their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—love Jellycat toys.
The Prince and Princess of Wales reunited with the family of teen photographer Liz Hatton, who died in November 2024 due to cancer. At a Buckingham Palace garden party, Liz's brother Mateo handed the royals two Jellycat toys: a small tarte au citron with a smiley face, and a pickled onion with legs. "My children will love these," William said (via the Daily Mail). "They are children's currency."
At the garden party, Mateo told the royals that his sister Liz "would give [Jellycat toys] to people who 'made her happy,'" per the Daily Mail.
As well as seemingly sharing a love of Jellycat toys and bags, Lilibet and Charlotte's names also have a lot in common. The royal cousins both share the middle name Diana, in tribute to their late grandmother, Princess Diana.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.