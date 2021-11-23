Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Having the Most Romantic Time in Mexico
They're celebrating Barker's birthday.
Freshly engaged, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are enjoying a lovely little Mexican getaway for the drummer's 46th birthday.
The Poosh founder shared a carousel of enviable snaps on Instagram, with the caption, "La romántica." First, there's a mirror selfie of her in a bikini. Then, there's a selfie where she's sunbathing and we get a closer look at the swimsuit, which features distorted faces. Next up is a video of an empty beach and what looks like the tastiest meal ever, followed by photos of the super luxurious resort where the two are staying.
Last but not least are two red roses on a bed—kind of a signature move for Kardashian and Barker. ICYMI, their engagement featured a heart-shaped hedge of roses.
A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)
A photo posted by on
The reality star shared further pics of the idyllic getaway on her Instagram story, including a video of the bathroom in their suite and one of the magical sunset outside their window, set to "My Little Love" by Adele, of course.
Kardashian and Barker got engaged back in October after a whirlwind romance. They're both super excited, and apparently have already begun discussing what the wedding will look like.
"Kourtney and Travis have already started talking about wedding planning and they're both so excited," a source told Entertainment Tonight last month. "Lately, they have been considering having a destination wedding that will be intimate and small. They are hoping to get married sooner than later."
It's also been reported that the couple "will have a baby together without any doubt."
-
Jennifer Lawrence Says She Had a "People-Pleasing" Problem Before Leaving the Spotlight
She's back in the public eye amid her pregnancy.
By Iris Goldsztajn •
-
Emily Ratajkowski Stepped Out in a Hot Pink Blazer and Black Knee-High Boots
She looked INCREDIBLE.
By Iris Goldsztajn •
-
Pete Davidson Was Sporting a Large Hickey on His Latest Date With Kim Kardashian
You can't unsee this.
By Iris Goldsztajn •
-
Pete Davidson Was Sporting a Large Hickey on His Latest Date With Kim Kardashian
You can't unsee this.
By Iris Goldsztajn •
-
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are Officially Dating, Apparently
The news nobody saw coming.
By Iris Goldsztajn •
-
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Went Instagram Official
In matching pajamas?
By Iris Goldsztajn •
-
Kim Kardashian Is Apparently "Falling for" Pete Davidson, Source Says
Well, well, well!
By Iris Goldsztajn •
-
Khloé Kardashian Just Said the Most Adorable Thing About Tristan Thompson
"When a woman is loved..."
By Amy Mackelden •
-
Kendall and Kylie Jenner Have a Gorgeous 18-Year-Old Secret Cousin
The Kendall resemblance is uncanny.
By Alyssa Bailey •
-
Kylie Jenner Gives Us a Peek at Her Stomach in Her First Instagrams Since the Pregnancy News
👀 👀 👀
By Erica Gonzales •
-
Caitlin Jenner Just Confirmed She and Kim Kardashian Are No Longer Speaking
Jenner confirmed in a new interview.
By Erica Gonzales •