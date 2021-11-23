Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Having the Most Romantic Time in Mexico

Freshly engaged, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are enjoying a lovely little Mexican getaway for the drummer's 46th birthday.

The Poosh founder shared a carousel of enviable snaps on Instagram, with the caption, "La romántica." First, there's a mirror selfie of her in a bikini. Then, there's a selfie where she's sunbathing and we get a closer look at the swimsuit, which features distorted faces. Next up is a video of an empty beach and what looks like the tastiest meal ever, followed by photos of the super luxurious resort where the two are staying.

Last but not least are two red roses on a bed—kind of a signature move for Kardashian and Barker. ICYMI, their engagement featured a heart-shaped hedge of roses.

The reality star shared further pics of the idyllic getaway on her Instagram story, including a video of the bathroom in their suite and one of the magical sunset outside their window, set to "My Little Love" by Adele, of course.

Kardashian and Barker got engaged back in October after a whirlwind romance. They're both super excited, and apparently have already begun discussing what the wedding will look like.

"Kourtney and Travis have already started talking about wedding planning and they're both so excited," a source told Entertainment Tonight last month. "Lately, they have been considering having a destination wedding that will be intimate and small. They are hoping to get married sooner than later."

It's also been reported that the couple "will have a baby together without any doubt."