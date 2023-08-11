Olivia Newton-John's Widower Says 15 Years With His Wife Was "Worth a Lifetime" in Beautiful Interview

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Olivia Newton-John sadly passed away a year ago at the age of 73, leaving behind loving friends, family, fans, and her husband and partner of 14 years John Easterling.

A year on, Easterling gave a beautiful interview to People about both the process of grieving Newton-John and the joy of loving her.

About living without his beloved wife, the herbalist said, "Things aren't easy, but you always have to just dig. Olivia was able to never lose sight of the good things. Love is everywhere." So that's a lesson for all of us right there.

Easterling revealed that he held a private ceremony with Newton-John's ashes in Peru to mark what would have been their 15-year anniversary, a journey that was immensely healing for him.

"It lightened my heart and created a very strong focus forward," he said. "I had 15 years with this extraordinary human being. That experience itself is worth a lifetime."

Speaking of their relationship, Easterling said, "The commitment Olivia and I had was that we would love each other forever or until the end of time, whichever came last. We’re still in that time frame."

The sad news of the Grease star's passing was shared via Easterling last year. A caption on her Instagram account read, "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends."

At the time, celebrities including John Travolta, Mariah Carey, Viola Davis and Kylie Minogue shared heartfelt tributes to the actress, singer, and cancer research advocate and awareness-raiser.