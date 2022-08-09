John Travolta, Mariah Carey and Other Celebrities Pay Tribute to Olivia Newton-John After Her Passing

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Olivia Newton-John, best known for her role as Sandy in Grease, has passed away at the age of 73.

The sad news was announced on Newton-John's Instagram, via her husband John Easterling.

The caption reads, "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."

Tributes immediately began pouring in from Newton-John's friends and collaborators.

Her Grease costar John Travolta wrote on Instagram, "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!

"Your Danny, your John!"

Fellow singer Mariah Carey told a lovely story on Twitter: "I dressed up as Bad Sandy for Halloween in 5th grade and thought I was everything. Years later, THE Olivia Newton-John walked out onto my stage in Melbourne, Australia and we sang our hearts out together to 'Hopelessly Devoted To You.' This is a moment I will never ever forget."

Actress and producer Viola Davis wrote, "Oh man!!! You were my childhood!! Your talent, poise, beauty!! Rest in glorious peace. God bless your family....and thank you for creating eternal memories."

Singer Kylie Minogue wrote, "Since I was ten years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton John. And, I always will ... She was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. x ONJ4EVER"

Many more celebrities continue to weigh in as the world mourns an icon.