Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge Hard Launched Their Relationship at the Venice Film Festival

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge are not embarrassed about their love, just in case anyone was wondering.

The couple hard launched their relationship this weekend at the Venice Film Festival, stepping out together for the premiere of the Apple TV+ limited series DISCLAIMER and even engaging in a little light PDA for the cameras.

On Saturday, Partridge did the honors of making the relationship Instagram official when he shared a romantic, black and white candid of himself and Rodrigo looking absolutely in love at the Venice Film Festival on his Instagram Story.

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge hard launched their relationship. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Both Rodrigo and Partridge were spotted openly documenting their debut weekend, with Partridge snapping a photo of her at an event celebrating DISCLAIMER's premiere at the festival and Rodrigo not-so-stealthily recording a video of Partridge standing for some applause at the premiere itself. (Again: everything about this hard launch screamed "not even a tiny bit embarrassed, tyvm.")

Louis Partridge and Olivia Rodrigo at Venice Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rodrigo and Partridge were first linked last fall, when they were spotted getting cozy on a walk together in London in October.

Louis Partridge and Olivia Rodrigo at Venice Film Festival. (Image credit: Instagram / Louis Partridge)

In December, rumors of a romance between the two seemed to be confirmed when Rodrigo and Partridge were photographed kissing during a day out together in New York City. The PDA came after Partridge was spotted at the Z100 Jingle Ball and Saturday Night Live , where the "Obsessed" singer was performing to promote her latest album, Guts.