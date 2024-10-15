Olivia Rodrigo Rips Out Hair Extension, Falls Through Trap Door All in the Same Show

Is Mercury in retrograde right now? Because Olivia Rodrigo had quite the eventful show at her GUTS World Tour stop in Melbourne, Australia, this past Monday—and that could at least explain something here.

For one thing, the popstar took a scary-looking tumble into a trap door on the stage, as seen in footage shared on X. The crowd could be heard gasping as their fave fell straight down under the floorboards, but the singer soon got up and told her fans jokingly, "Oh my God, that was fun! I'm okay." She added, "Whoa. Sometimes there's just a hole in the stage... That's alright!"

Rodrigo is clearly happy to make fun of herself, since she posted fan footage of her fall on TikTok, with the caption, "#subtleforeshadowing"

Olivia Rodrigo falls through a trap door during a concert in Melbourne, Australia. (Image credit: Courtesy of Olivia Rodrigo / TikTok)

In the comments, she also wrote, "I am ok hahaha"

Once that was cleared up, fans saw Rodrigo's lightheartedness as permission to come in with excellent lyric-based puns.

One person wrote, "she tripped and fell and told secrets she shouldn't tell i fear-" (from "ballad of a homeschooled girl").

Another said, "stage was a traitor" (you guessed it: "traitor").

"Always one step forward and three steps down," commented another fan, in a riff on "1 step forward, 3 steps back."

But! I promised you two mishaps, so here you go. Not only did Liv "trip and fall" during Monday's concert, but she also ripped out one of her hair extensions—at least what fans hope was a hair extension—while twirling around on stage.

Oof! What a night, eh?

Olivia Rodrigo isn't scared of on-stage malfunctions. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When you move around on stage as much as Rodrigo does, snafus are bound to happen, like when her top threatened to fall off during a show in May. Once again at the time, the singer handled it like it was her job.

Further proof that the Disney Channel alum isn't scared of a little public situation, she literally faked a malfunction during the 2023 VMAs, with the audio purposefully bugging and general chaos ensuing. It was all so realistic that Rodrigo traumatized poor Selena Gomez with her antics.

Anyway, you can't say the "good 4 u" singer doesn't have a sense of humor!