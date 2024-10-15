Olivia Rodrigo Rips Out Hair Extension, Falls Through Trap Door All in the Same Show
She's okay!!!!
Is Mercury in retrograde right now? Because Olivia Rodrigo had quite the eventful show at her GUTS World Tour stop in Melbourne, Australia, this past Monday—and that could at least explain something here.
For one thing, the popstar took a scary-looking tumble into a trap door on the stage, as seen in footage shared on X. The crowd could be heard gasping as their fave fell straight down under the floorboards, but the singer soon got up and told her fans jokingly, "Oh my God, that was fun! I'm okay." She added, "Whoa. Sometimes there's just a hole in the stage... That's alright!"
Rodrigo is clearly happy to make fun of herself, since she posted fan footage of her fall on TikTok, with the caption, "#subtleforeshadowing"
In the comments, she also wrote, "I am ok hahaha"
Once that was cleared up, fans saw Rodrigo's lightheartedness as permission to come in with excellent lyric-based puns.
One person wrote, "she tripped and fell and told secrets she shouldn't tell i fear-" (from "ballad of a homeschooled girl").
Another said, "stage was a traitor" (you guessed it: "traitor").
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
"Always one step forward and three steps down," commented another fan, in a riff on "1 step forward, 3 steps back."
But! I promised you two mishaps, so here you go. Not only did Liv "trip and fall" during Monday's concert, but she also ripped out one of her hair extensions—at least what fans hope was a hair extension—while twirling around on stage.
Oof! What a night, eh?
When you move around on stage as much as Rodrigo does, snafus are bound to happen, like when her top threatened to fall off during a show in May. Once again at the time, the singer handled it like it was her job.
Further proof that the Disney Channel alum isn't scared of a little public situation, she literally faked a malfunction during the 2023 VMAs, with the audio purposefully bugging and general chaos ensuing. It was all so realistic that Rodrigo traumatized poor Selena Gomez with her antics.
Anyway, you can't say the "good 4 u" singer doesn't have a sense of humor!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Adriana Lima Is the Latest Angel to Confirm She's Walking the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
She's blessing us with her presence.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Travis Kelce Was Filmed High-Fiving Then Sweetly Grabbing Taylor Swift's Hand
The ROMANCE of it all!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor and Travis Hit a Couples' Style Home Run
The pair matched in oversize jackets and baseball caps for a Yankees game.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge Hard Launched Their Relationship at the Venice Film Festival
Proof that love isn't always embarrassing.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter Gets Real About "First Heartbreak" From 2 Years Ago
She didn't say who broke her heart, but clues could point to Joshua Bassett.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Hands Out Free Condoms and the Morning After Pill at Her Recent Concert in St. Louis
The singer is also raising money for the National Network of Abortion Funds during her "GUTS World Tour."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Announces Fundraising Initiative for Abortion and Reproductive Healthcare
She's utilizing the GUTS World Tour to raise funds.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Turns 21 and Celebrates Her "Last Day of Being Able to Underage Drink (Hypothetically)"
A photo from Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram, showing her outfit for her 21st birthday party.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Taylor Swift Dancing to Olivia Rodrigo Proves There's No Bad Blood Between Them
Even though Sabrina toured with Taylor…
By Meghan De Maria Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo's Girls Night Out Look Is a Masterclass In Preppy Fashion
The "get him back!" singer stunned at a recent L.A. Lakers game alongside BFF Tate McRae.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Grab Your Popcorn—Olivia Rodrigo Says She's Ready to Dive Deeper Into Acting
"I just love telling stories, whether that be in a song or a movie."
By Fleurine Tideman Published