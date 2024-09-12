Olivia Rodrigo's 2024 VMAs Look Was Virtually Nonexistent — Because She Wasn't There
This gives me "deja vu" to the 2022 VMAs, which Rodrigo also didn't attend.
The MTV VMAs famously provide one of the most revealing red carpets of them all, with attendees wearing daring looks in varying shades of naked. It was on this very carpet that 'Lil Kim wore her famous nipple pasty look and where Miley Cyrus debuted her controversial silver body harness. This year, Katy Perry even wore a bra as a shirt, styled with a pelvis-baring low-rise skirt.
Though the event is always a saucy one, attendees usually at least wear something. Olivia Rodrigo, however, isn't most attendees—in fact, she's not an attendee at all. The "deja vu" singer didn't wear a stitch of clothing to the 2024 Video Music Awards, given that she didn't show up. The look—or lack there of—gave me "deja vu" to the 2022 VMAs, which Rodrigo also didn't attend.
Though she was nominated for four different awards (best pop, best cinematography, best visual effects, and best art direction), the singer was notably absent from the annual festivities. Rodrigo was last seen celebrating the one year anniversary of her album Guts from a grassy field, following a stylish stint at the Venice Film Festival.
Since fans have been denied what would surely have been a stunning fashion moment, let's recap her looks from VMAs past.
Both on the red carpet and on the radio, Olivia Rodrigo always brings that pop-punk energy. For an award show celebrating her musical talent, the singer often taps into that exact vibe.
In 2023, the star payed tribute to her album Guts, wearing a glimmering silver gown with matching "GUTS" rings. Her look was custom-made by Ludovic de Saint Sernin and was covered in 150,000 dazzling Swarovski crystals.
Rodrigo also attended in 2021, personifying the Y2K glam vibe her generation loves. She walked the red carpet decked in tangerine and magenta. Her satin dress featured a corset bodice and a contrasting tulle overlay. For a final nostalgic flourish, Rodrigo accessorized with massive butterfly earrings that dangled past her shoulders.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
I know one thing for sure, Beyoncé would have loved Rodrigo's 2024 VMAs look (because she also didn't go).
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Apparently, SZA Hit "Snooze" on the 2024 VMAs
The singer didn't appear to celebrate her nominations.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Did Beyoncé Skip the VMAs Again?
It's been a few years since she last graced the carpet with her presence.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Why Did Selena Gomez Skip the VMAs?
Her absence became even more noticeable after her bestie Taylor Swift showed up.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Doubles Up on Dangerously Low-Cut Dresses at the 2024 Venice Film Festival
The singer is a consistent risk-taker.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Put a Pop Princess Twist on the Classic Little Black Dress
The singer landed in Italy with Louis Partridge for the Venice Film Festival.
By India Roby Published
-
Katie Holmes Wears a Comfy Jumpsuit and Easy Flats on an NYC Night Out
Her street style is one of one—literally.
By India Roby Published
-
Kaia Gerber Cracked the Rich-Looking Outfit Code With Easy Fall Basics
The model stepped out in a timeless (and easy-to-copy) quiet luxury look.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Wears Crystal-Covered Underwear to Meet Mariah Carey
Pop history in the making.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Is Wearing the Under-$100 French Girl Basics Brand Insiders Love
Meet Cou Cou Intimates, the label taking over celebrities' closets.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo's Little Black Dress Perfectly Channels "Italian Girl Summer"
It's from a cult-favorite brand celebrities are obsessed with.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Ditches Y2K Fashion for the Ultimate Summer Dress
The pop star frolicked around the Amsterdam in a timeless summer silhouette.
By India Roby Published