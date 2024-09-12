Olivia Rodrigo's 2024 VMAs Look Was Virtually Nonexistent — Because She Wasn't There

The MTV VMAs famously provide one of the most revealing red carpets of them all, with attendees wearing daring looks in varying shades of naked. It was on this very carpet that 'Lil Kim wore her famous nipple pasty look and where Miley Cyrus debuted her controversial silver body harness. This year, Katy Perry even wore a bra as a shirt, styled with a pelvis-baring low-rise skirt.

Though the event is always a saucy one, attendees usually at least wear something. Olivia Rodrigo, however, isn't most attendees—in fact, she's not an attendee at all. The "deja vu" singer didn't wear a stitch of clothing to the 2024 Video Music Awards, given that she didn't show up. The look—or lack there of—gave me "deja vu" to the 2022 VMAs, which Rodrigo also didn't attend.

Olivia Rodrigo attends the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards in a silver dress covered in crystals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though she was nominated for four different awards (best pop, best cinematography, best visual effects, and best art direction), the singer was notably absent from the annual festivities. Rodrigo was last seen celebrating the one year anniversary of her album Guts from a grassy field, following a stylish stint at the Venice Film Festival.

Since fans have been denied what would surely have been a stunning fashion moment, let's recap her looks from VMAs past.

The gown was a sparkly tribute to her "Guts" album. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Both on the red carpet and on the radio, Olivia Rodrigo always brings that pop-punk energy. For an award show celebrating her musical talent, the singer often taps into that exact vibe.

In 2023, the star payed tribute to her album Guts, wearing a glimmering silver gown with matching "GUTS" rings. Her look was custom-made by Ludovic de Saint Sernin and was covered in 150,000 dazzling Swarovski crystals.

Rodrigo also attended in 2021, personifying the Y2K glam vibe her generation loves. She walked the red carpet decked in tangerine and magenta. Her satin dress featured a corset bodice and a contrasting tulle overlay. For a final nostalgic flourish, Rodrigo accessorized with massive butterfly earrings that dangled past her shoulders.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I know one thing for sure, Beyoncé would have loved Rodrigo's 2024 VMAs look (because she also didn't go).