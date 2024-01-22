Olivia Wilde Opens Up About Life With Her 2 "Cool" Kids: "They're So Great"

Olivia Wilde thinks her two kids are the best ever—just like any mom does, really.

Speaking to People during the opening night of one-woman show Kate in Pasadena, CA recently, performed by Kate Berlant and directed by Bo Burnham, Wilde opened up about why specifically her children are so awesome.

"They're so great. They're huge and they're so healthy and happy," she said. "I already feel like they're giant teenagers, but we're having a lot of fun. They're my best friends."

She added, "We have so much fun. They're so active. They're musicians and they're athletes and they're just cool. They both play drums and they sing and we just have a great time. We're a big karaoke family."

Wilde shares son Otis Alexander, 9, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 7, with ex Jason Sudeikis. The two actors first started dating in 2011, getting engaged in 2013, though they never ended up tying the knot. In 2020, reports that the two had split up emerged. Sources assured fans that they remained committed to coparenting.

A post shared by Olivia Wilde A photo posted by oliviawilde on

Sudeikis caused an uproar when he served Wilde with custody papers while she was on stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas in April 2022. Speaking out about this experience in a subsequent interview, the filmmaker said, "It was my workplace. In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen. There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary."

In court documents, the Ted Lasso star explained how this all came about. "I did not want service to take place at the home of Olivia’s current partner [Harry Styles, whom Wilde dated between 2021 and 2022] because Otis and Daisy might be present. I did not want service to take place at the children’s school because parents might be present," he stated.

"I understand that the process server had only done her job; however, I deeply regret what happened. Olivia’s talk was an important event for Olivia, both professionally and personally, and I am very, very sorry that the incident marred her special moment."