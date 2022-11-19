Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Break Up After Nearly Two Years Together

After nearly two years as a couple, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are “taking a break,” People reports, with a source speaking to the outlet adding “they’re still very close friends.” The two were first linked in January 2021 after working together on the film Don’t Worry Darling, which Styles starred in and Wilde directed.

“He’s still touring and is now going abroad,” a source tells the outlet. “She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It’s a very amicable decision.” (Wilde shares two children, son Otis and daughter Daisy, with her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis.)

Wilde brought her children to Styles’ November 15 concert in Los Angeles, just this past Tuesday. But, says the source, “right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.” Styles, for his part, is heading out of the country to support his Love on Tour shows—he’ll play three shows in Mexico this week and resume the tour in Australia and New Zealand before diving into an extensive European run in early 2023.

After first spotted holding hands while attending a friend’s wedding in January 2021, the couple has endured their share of drama, specifically surrounding Don’t Worry Darling and Wilde’s rumored rift with the movie’s leading actress, Florence Pugh, the messy split between Wilde and Sudeikis, and even a special salad dressing recipe (you can’t make this up). “The public pressure on them has been difficult,” a friend says. “They’ve had ups and downs throughout the relationship.”

Both Styles and Wilde attempted to keep the relationship as private as it could be, with neither actually ever confirming their relationship publicly. Styles told Rolling Stone “I’ve never walked about my life away from work publicly and found that it’s benefited me positively. There’s always going to be a version of a narrative, and I think I just decided I wasn’t going to spend the time trying to correct it or redirect it in some way.” In the same vein, Wilde once told Vanity Fair “I think once you crack open the window, you can’t then be mad when mosquitos come in.”