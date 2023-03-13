Tonight, Olivia Wilde pulled off a bold, stunning look by designer Gabriela Hearst. The dress, which she donned at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, is made of silk wool in a smooth, pearl-like shade of ivory. Single-sleeved and dipping well below her ribcage, the look was offset by a hand-painted, structured black bra from the designer's Fall/Winter 2023 collection.
This memorable ensemble is right in line with the white fashion trend taking over the champagne carpet at the Oscars this year, and even matches the black and white dress-hotpants combination worn by Wilde's former colleague, Florence Pugh, tonight.
But my favorite part about Wilde's look? It has a goddess-like silhouette, recalling a neo-classical Greek or Roman statue. Indeed, the dress is even called the "Midas" dress, a reference to the legend of King Midas.
It's a fitting name for a regal dress that both nods to the classics and serves a sharp, modern edge. Catch me looking for an opportunity to channel this look in the coming months as spring thaws into summer.
