The Internet Is a Little Annoyed Over Olivia Wilde Wearing a Wedding Dress to a Wedding That Wasn’t Hers

Olivia Wilde wore a white dress—and not just a white dress but, by her own admission, a white “wedding dress,” per BuzzFeed —to the wedding of friends Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown this past weekend. It all had to do with the speech she made at the ceremony, she said: “Wore a wedding dress to a wedding just so I could make a joke about it in my toast,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her in the gown, designed by Nili Lotan.

She then followed up by writing that “the grooms approved,” and shared a photo of herself and the grooms embracing.

Now, anyone who knows anything about weddings knows that the No. 1 wedding guest rule is to never wear any kind of bridal attire—so, according to BuzzFeed, “lots of internet users were left pretty baffled by Olivia’s outfit and explanation.”

“who wears a wedding dress to someone else’s wedding,” someone wrote, accompanied by three crying emojis. “idgaf who it is literally why would u wear a wedding dress to someone else’s wedding,” someone else wrote.

“Several fans went on to accuse Olivia of having ‘pick me energy’ and attempting to be the ‘center of attention,’” the outlet reported.

Some, however, did jump to Wilde’s defense, arguing that since there was “no bride to upstage,” her choice of dress was fine.

What do you think? You be the judge.