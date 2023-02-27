After watching Madelyn Cline, Carlacia Grant, and Madison Bailey giggle through trivia questions for 10 minutes, we've never wanted to be part of a friend group more. In case you didn't know, the trio stars in Netflix's hit series Outer Banks as Sarah, Cleo, and Kiera, respectively, three teens part of the North Carolina town's working class, a.k.a. the "Pogues." In season 3, the group finds themselves making do on a deserted island, but things for the Pogues go south quickly as they get embroiled in yet another treasure hunt.

Ahead of the new season, we sat down with Cline, Grant, and Bailey to test their friendship with a trivia game we call How Well Do You Know Your Co-Star? Three seasons' worth of filming has to amount to a pretty deep bond, right? Judging by how well the stars played, we're going to go ahead and say yes, it does.

In the game, Cline, Grant, and Bailey attempt to answer questions about each other's first concerts, favorite foods, and first kisses. Almost instantly, the girls come up with their own way of "buzzing" to answer questions, plus they spill on some of their favorite cast bonding moments including the games Grant and Cline resorted to during a quarantine stint. All-in-all, the three ended the game with a neck-and-neck score, so it's safe to say this iconic trio has reached bestie status.

To hear what it would take for the Outer Banks cast to get matching tattoos and more, watch the full challenge, above, then head to Netflix to catch season 3 of Outer Banks, streaming now.