Pamela Anderson Has Spoken Out About Her Decision to Forgo Makeup

Pamela Anderson turned heads at Paris Fashion Week when she showed up to various events with not a lick of makeup on, and she has been widely praised for the decision—not to mention she was positively glowing in all photos from the week.

As it turns out, Anderson had spoken out about her decision not to wear makeup in an August interview with ELLE, explaining that when her makeup artist, Alexis Vogel, passed away from breast cancer in 2019, Anderson didn't really feel the desire to keep wearing a lot of makeup.

"She was the best," the Baywatch star said of Vogel. "And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup."

But it wasn't just that: Anderson also feels that her natural new look has gone hand in hand with her growing confidence as she gets older.

It has been "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious too," she said. "Because I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite what everyone’s doing."

She continued, "I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older. And I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, 'Wow, this is really...what’s happening to me?' It’s a journey."

Speaking to i_D at the Victoria Beckham show in Paris, Anderson said, "It's all about self-acceptance. This is the chapter of my life I'm trying to embrace now."

She added, "Sometimes it's challenging, and you just have to understand that you're good enough and that you are beautiful."