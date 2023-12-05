Pamela Anderson’s Makeup-Free Streak Continues, From Paris to London

Pamela Anderson is continuing to embrace her natural beauty—of which there is ample supply—on the red carpet. At last night’s 2023 Fashion Awards in London, Anderson certainly brought the fashion, wearing all-white: wide-leg pants, loose-fit tee, and a cream-colored blazer worn over her shoulders.

But as for makeup, there was none, and Anderson’s hair—pulled back in a low ponytail—showcased her lack of makeup. This isn’t the first time Anderson has gone makeup-free; she made headlines when she attended Paris Fashion Week in couture, but no makeup.

“I don’t know, something just kind of came over me, and I was dressing in these beautiful clothes, and I thought, ‘I don’t want to compete with the clothes,’” she said in a behind-the-scenes video at Paris Fashion Week published by Vogue France as to why she decided to do this. “I’m not trying to be the prettiest girl in the room. I feel like it’s just freedom. It’s a release.”

She also noted that she was doing this all on her own: “I don’t need a stylist,” she said, per People . “I don’t have a stylist. I don’t have a glam team. I’m just kind of doing this, freestyle.”

Anderson went on to explain that she wanted to be a model of beauty for women of all ages. “I feel as a woman and a woman of my age, and a woman in the public eye…it’s also your job to be a model of everything,” she said. “Just all sorts of choices. So I am just being me, kind of who I am, in all these great clothes, running around Paris.”

