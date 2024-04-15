Paris Hilton Saved Back These 'Iconic' Outfits for Her Daughter to Wear Someday

Paris Hilton's daughter, London, is less than a year old, but she already has a wardrobe most people could only dream of.
The reality star shared with Us Weekly that she's saved plenty of her clothes for her daughter over the years, having always wanted to share her wardrobe with her little girl. "I've saved pieces for London my entire life before she was [even] here," Hilton told the outlet. "Ever since the beginning, my mom saved me so many amazing pieces. So I always knew one day when I had a daughter that I wanted to save her all of my favorite iconic pieces … She is going to have quite the wardrobe!"
Some of those "iconic" looks include the dress Hilton wore to her 21st birthday party, her Oscar de la Renta wedding dress, and a "chainmail Julien Macdonald minidress," per the magazine.
"At the end of the day the things that really matter, which I've learned, is family," Hilton said to Us Weekly. "And now that I have my husband and my babies, that's all that matters to me."
Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed their son, Phoenix Barron, in February 2023. London joined the party nine months later, also via surrogate. And while she's best known for her iconic catchphrases and glam lifestyle, the mom life suits her. In December, Hilton took Phoenix to Disneyland, every bit the part of a theme park mom with matching Mickey Mouse ear hats.
It will be quite a while before London can wear any of Hilton's clothes, but when the time comes, she'll no doubt be ready.
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
