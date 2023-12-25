Paris Hilton Took Her Son Phoenix to Disneyland for Christmas

Is there any better way to spend the holiday season than by taking your first trip to Disneyland?
That was the case for Paris Hilton's son, 11-month-old Phoenix, who experienced "the happiest place on Earth" for the first time this month. The reality star shared a sweet Instagram carousel featuring photos of the family's trip to the California theme park. She and her husband, Carter Reum, hold the baby at various Magic Kingdom attractions. Phoenix sports a custom-embroidered Mickey Mouse ear hat, along with a Christmas-themed Mickey clothing set. Hilton even had a theme park staple—a Minnie Mouse Loungefly backpack—with her on the excursion.
A photo posted by parishilton on
Nicky Hilton and her two daughters, Lily-Grace Victoria and Theodora Marilyn, were also at the park to celebrate Christmas with the family. Paris's Instagram post features a shot of the gang riding the teacups together, as well as a sweet shot of Phoenix holding hands with one of his older cousins.
"Watching his excitement and awe at every new sight and sound, it’s clear why this place is known as the happiest on Earth," Hilton wrote in her Instagram caption. "These precious moments of pure joy and wonder will stay in my heart forever."
A photo posted by parishilton on
The Disneyland photos come days after Hilton shared a series of family Christmas photos, featuring the family of four in matching pajamas, exclusively with People. "I've always dreamt of this moment and we can’t wait to start our own family traditions, celebrate the holidays, and ring in the new year," Hilton told the magazine. "I feel so lucky and blessed to have this beautiful family and life together."
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
