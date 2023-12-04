Paris Hilton On Choosing Surrogacy: It “Was A Difficult Decision To Make”

Paris Hilton is now a proud mom of two—her son, Phoenix, was born this past January 16, and Hilton announced the birth of her daughter, London, on November 23 (which also happened to be Thanksgiving Day). Both arrived via surrogate, and Hilton opened up about her decision to go that route in the season two premiere of her show Paris in Love. (Hilton shares both children with husband Carter Reum.)
“Surrogacy was a difficult decision to make,” Hilton said. “I would have loved that experience of growing the baby in your tummy and feeling the kicks and all of those exciting moments, but my life has just been so public. So even though the baby is biologically mine and Carter’s, we decided to have a surrogate carry him.”
Reum echoed Hilton’s concerns when talking about his vision for their family’s future: “Now having a family with Paris, we want our family to grow up and be normal and not always be known as Paris Hilton’s children,” he said. “We have to think about safety. When we go to the farmer’s market, it’s one thing if someone stops and asks Paris for a photo. It’s a whole other thing with the baby in tow in a stroller.”
He continued “I don’t think we know everything the journey’s going to throw at us, but we’re just going to tackle it as we go.”
Hilton opened up to People recently about the new season of Paris in Love, sharing that she’s “excited for my fans to see this next stage of my life, being a wife and a mom,” she said. “You get to experience a really in-depth look into my life and what a fun mom I am and how much love that I have to give and how I am very hardworking.”
On season two—which is now streaming on Peacock—Hilton said “This season is also such a healing experience. From going through everything around releasing my memoir and talking to my family about it, and also surprising my mom on the show with meeting Phoenix for the first time. There are just so many special moments this season. And I’m excited for people to really get an inside look into everything happening in my life right now. I’m looking forward to just being in my mom era. I feel like it’s my best era yet, and I’m just excited to show the world.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Kate Winslet Opens Up About Her First Impression of Leonardo DiCaprio On the Set of ‘Titanic’
“He had this effervescent energy.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift Swapped Her Signature Bangs For a Deep Side Part
Her forehead is in its Renaissance era.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
Brooklyn Beckham Celebrated His "Throuple" Anniversary With Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz
LOL, they're so cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Paris Hilton Now Has 2 Children Named After Major Cities
It's called sliving, look it up.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Paris Hilton on Longtime Friend Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North West: “That Girl is Iconic”
The 10-year-old recently posted a TikTok channeling her mom and Hilton from the mid-2000s.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Flintstones, a Met Gala Throwback, Britney Spears Circa 2003, and, Of Course, Barbie: Our Favorite Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2023 (So Far)
It was hard to choose.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Paris Hilton and Jessica Alba Show Support for Britney Spears, Arriving at the Same Halloween Party in Two Different Looks from Spears' "Toxic" Music Video
They stand with Britney.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Paris Hilton Clapped Back at People Being Weirdos About Her Baby's Head
Stop being weirdos, you weirdos??
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Paris Hilton Says She's "So Proud" of Britney Spears for Writing Her Memoir
The two have been friends for years.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Paris Hilton’s Secret to Her Success Will Probably Surprise You
“It’s just part of my superpower.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Paris Hilton Tweets Photos from Her and Kim Kardashian's Ibiza Trip in 2006
"That's hot."
By Cara Zimmerman