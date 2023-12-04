Paris Hilton On Choosing Surrogacy: It “Was A Difficult Decision To Make”

Paris Hilton is now a proud mom of two—her son, Phoenix, was born this past January 16, and Hilton announced the birth of her daughter, London, on November 23 (which also happened to be Thanksgiving Day). Both arrived via surrogate, and Hilton opened up about her decision to go that route in the season two premiere of her show Paris in Love. (Hilton shares both children with husband Carter Reum.)

“Surrogacy was a difficult decision to make,” Hilton said. “I would have loved that experience of growing the baby in your tummy and feeling the kicks and all of those exciting moments, but my life has just been so public. So even though the baby is biologically mine and Carter’s, we decided to have a surrogate carry him.”

Reum echoed Hilton’s concerns when talking about his vision for their family’s future: “Now having a family with Paris, we want our family to grow up and be normal and not always be known as Paris Hilton’s children,” he said. “We have to think about safety. When we go to the farmer’s market, it’s one thing if someone stops and asks Paris for a photo. It’s a whole other thing with the baby in tow in a stroller.”

He continued “I don’t think we know everything the journey’s going to throw at us, but we’re just going to tackle it as we go.”

Hilton opened up to People recently about the new season of Paris in Love, sharing that she’s “excited for my fans to see this next stage of my life, being a wife and a mom,” she said. “You get to experience a really in-depth look into my life and what a fun mom I am and how much love that I have to give and how I am very hardworking.”

On season two—which is now streaming on Peacock—Hilton said “This season is also such a healing experience. From going through everything around releasing my memoir and talking to my family about it, and also surprising my mom on the show with meeting Phoenix for the first time. There are just so many special moments this season. And I’m excited for people to really get an inside look into everything happening in my life right now. I’m looking forward to just being in my mom era. I feel like it’s my best era yet, and I’m just excited to show the world.”