Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian Shimmer in New Christmas Eve Photos

Stop what you're doing: Brand new Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party photos have just dropped!



On the last day of 2023, Kim Kardashian shared a series of photos on Instagram of the epic Jenner-Kardashian bash, including some seriously sweet snapshots of Kardashian and her BFF Paris Hilton.



In one photo, the SKIMS founder can be seen riding in the front of an inflatable gray sled as Hilton sits behind her, her arms raised in the air. The pair are both wearing gowns (as one does when they're sledding in faux snow)—Kardashian in a light-blue floor-length vintage dress and Hilton in a stunning emerald green, sparkling floor length dress.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian A photo posted by kimkardashian on

In another carousel photo, the besties can be seen taking over the party's dance floor. While Kardashian is dancing—in a pair of comfortable-looking slippers (stars, they're just like us!)—Hilton, microphone in hand, appears to be serenading the celebratory crowd.



Additional photos show Kardashian and Hilton enjoying another sledding trip down a faux hill of snow and Kardashian holding Hilton's hand, her long-sleeve sequin gown barely visible in the photograph.



Kardashian's famous family members, including her sisters and mother, were also featured in the post.



"Christmas Time…and we had a Time!!!!" Kardashian captioned the post.

A post shared by Paris Hilton A photo posted by parishilton on

Days earlier, Hilton shared her own snapshots from the star-studded affair, posing next to bestie Kardashian and sharing a series of photos and videos of the pair enjoying a sled ride (or two).



The carousel also featured throwback photos of the friends celebrating Christmas Eve in the past.



"Sliving, Sledding & Serving Looks in Winter Wonderland," Hilton captioned her own post. "Love you @KimKardashian, always so much fun with you."



Nothing like sending us into 2024 with a serious case of FOMO, right?!