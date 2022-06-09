Pete Davidson Gave It 4 Months for Kim Kardashian to Be "Obsessed" With Him
Daww.
The latest episode of The Kardashians opened with Kim Kardashian receiving the most thoughtful surprise from Pete Davidson: a box of Dibs candy that she had wanted at the movies in Staten Island, but that are kind of hard to find. She ate the whole box on her private plane, which, like, what an experience.
The SKIMS founder then told the camera a little bit more about her relationship with the comedian. "So Pete and I have been dating for a few months. We're doing really, really good," she said.
She then went on to explain what Davidson told her about himself, which was characteristically self-deprecating. "Pete said, 'I'm gonna grow on you, just wait.' He's like, 'I give it four months and you're gonna be obsessed.' And I was like, 'We'll see.'"
The producer then asked Kardashian if she was in love, and she dodged the question. "I don't know if that's any of your business," she said with a coy smile.
A post shared by @kimkardashian (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Later on, while she was in the Dominican Republican to shoot her Swimsuit Illustrated cover—and was discussing how sweet it was that Davidson thought to send her the Dibs for her trip to the Caribbean country—her friend Natalie Halcro remarked, "I feel like he's like not just that kind of guy in a honeymoon phase, I feel like he's gonna be like that, like, for a long time." Kardashian and their other friend Olivia Pierson agreed.
To the camera, Kardashian said, "Pete is just such a good, good person. I can't even explain it. Like he just has the best heart, and always thinks of the small things. One time, Pete was like, 'Babe, let's go get some ice cream at Thrifty.' And I was like, 'Oh my God! You are making me so f***ing horny. Right Aid? Thrifty? It was literally like one of the best nights of my life." LOL, I cannot explain how much I love this for her. Long live Kete.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Khloé Kardashian Said She Used to Be "Ushered to the Attic" for Clothes in Her Size While Shopping at Department Stores
So she's doing better by all women with Good American.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Tristan Thompson Slept With Maralee Nichols Right After Khloé Kardashian Threw Him a Birthday Party, Apparently
Big big ugh.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Handled a Gust of Wind With So Much Poise on Her Latest Outing
She's not a duchess for nothing.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian Said She Used to Be "Ushered to the Attic" for Clothes in Her Size While Shopping at Department Stores
So she's doing better by all women with Good American.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Tristan Thompson Slept With Maralee Nichols Right After Khloé Kardashian Threw Him a Birthday Party, Apparently
Big big ugh.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
North West Photographed Kim Kardashian, And She's So Talented
People are confused about the physics of it all, though.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Looks Protective of Pete Davidson as They Arrive in London: Body Language Expert
Are they, like, part of the Jubilee or something?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kourtney Kardashian Shared New Wedding Pics and It Involves So Many Feet
I mean, she had beautiful shoes on, to be fair.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kris Jenner Pressured Kendall Jenner to Freeze Her Eggs at 26 on 'The Kardashians,' and People Are Not Impressed
Kendall isn't ready, OK?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Has a Literal Warehouse to Store Her Clothes—and It Contains 30,000 Pieces
Very normal!!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian Explained How the Drama With Tristan Thompson Affected Her Confidence
Social media really doesn't help.
By Iris Goldsztajn