Pete Davidson Gave It 4 Months for Kim Kardashian to Be "Obsessed" With Him

The latest episode of The Kardashians opened with Kim Kardashian receiving the most thoughtful surprise from Pete Davidson: a box of Dibs candy that she had wanted at the movies in Staten Island, but that are kind of hard to find. She ate the whole box on her private plane, which, like, what an experience.

The SKIMS founder then told the camera a little bit more about her relationship with the comedian. "So Pete and I have been dating for a few months. We're doing really, really good," she said.

She then went on to explain what Davidson told her about himself, which was characteristically self-deprecating. "Pete said, 'I'm gonna grow on you, just wait.' He's like, 'I give it four months and you're gonna be obsessed.' And I was like, 'We'll see.'"

The producer then asked Kardashian if she was in love, and she dodged the question. "I don't know if that's any of your business," she said with a coy smile.

A post shared by @kimkardashian (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Later on, while she was in the Dominican Republican to shoot her Swimsuit Illustrated cover—and was discussing how sweet it was that Davidson thought to send her the Dibs for her trip to the Caribbean country—her friend Natalie Halcro remarked, "I feel like he's like not just that kind of guy in a honeymoon phase, I feel like he's gonna be like that, like, for a long time." Kardashian and their other friend Olivia Pierson agreed.

To the camera, Kardashian said, "Pete is just such a good, good person. I can't even explain it. Like he just has the best heart, and always thinks of the small things. One time, Pete was like, 'Babe, let's go get some ice cream at Thrifty.' And I was like, 'Oh my God! You are making me so f***ing horny. Right Aid? Thrifty? It was literally like one of the best nights of my life." LOL, I cannot explain how much I love this for her. Long live Kete.