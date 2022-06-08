North West Photographed Kim Kardashian, And She's So Talented
People are confused about the physics of it all, though.
Kim Kardashian just posted a bunch of new photos to Instagram, which were all apparently taken by her very talented daughter North West, 8.
In the photos, the SKIMS founder is wearing an entirely hot pink outfit (which is, like, the trend right now) and looking once again like a walking advertisement for Balenciaga (paraphrased from a recent episode of The Kardashians).
She wore a pink cropped zip hoodie with "Balenciaga" written on the side, hot pink Pantaleggings (opens in new tab) (currently sold out, but that's probably a blessing for the non-Kardashians among us), and an Hourglass handbag with pink rhinestones (opens in new tab).
She accessorized with some reflective silver sunnies, and posed both on a bed made up with pink satin sheets (in North's room, presumably) and against a pink curtain backdrop (North's room, again).
The little girl must have been really happy to see her mom in a pink outfit at last, because she's not a fan of Kardashian's all-black outfits, to say the least.
She channeled that happiness into immortalizing said outfit, with Kardashian captioning the post, "Pics by North."
In the first couple of pics, the viewpoint is really high up, prompting some commenters to ask about the ~physics~ of it all. "was she hanging from the ceiling?" someone wrote, and TBH it's not a bad question.
Overwhelmingly, though, Kardashian fans were super impressed with North's photography skills. "Ok Northyyyy!" someone explained, while someone else chimed in, "where do I inquire about hiring North for a shoot?" LOL.
So, to recap, at just eight years of age, North can add content creator, makeup artist, fashion stylist, and now photographer to her resume. So accomplished!!!
