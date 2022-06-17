Pete Davidson Joked About Kim Kardashian's Vagina on 'The Kardashians,' And I Almost Missed It
My apologies to you all.
It turns out Kim Kardashian's revelation that Pete Davidson didn't appear on season one of The Kardashians wasn't ~entirely~ accurate.
In a cheeky post-credits scene on the Hulu show's finale, which aired on June 16, the comedian's voice features directly, and although we don't get to see his face, it was still juicy enough to get an embarrassed English chuckle out of me. I am also embarrassed that I almost missed this snippet entirely, and it took some amount of googling for me to realize I should never skip a show's credits ever again. I would like to extend my sincere apologies to all of you for lackluster reporting.
Anywhooo, Pete made his reality debut as girlfriend Kim Kardashian was speaking to the cameras, and more specifically audio technician Paxy. Here's how the conversation went, with just Kim on camera, and Paxy and Pete off camera:
Kim: Pete, come here, you have to meet Paxy. Paxy has worked with me as audio fourteen years from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She knows everything about me. She's probably seen my vagina.
Pete: More than me?
Kim: Not more than you, but she's... But she's probably seen it.
Paxy: I haven't seen your vagina.
Kim: What? You haven't seen my vagina?
Paxy: I haven't been initiated yet.
Kim: We'll get there. Takes time to warm up... to seeing my vagina. But you could look on the internet. [laughs] I'm just kidding.
Say what you want about the Kardashians, but they certainly can't be accused of not having a sense of humor. I'm not surprised Kim and Pete are together, TBH. They must just laugh constantly.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Prince William Wants to Be "A Lot More Present" for His Kids Than Prince Charles Was for Him: Body Language Expert
And Prince Harry has similar parenting methods to Will's.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lighten Up With These Summer 2022 Trends
Stay cool, look cool.
By Sara Holzman
-
8 Beauty Looks From the Royal Ascot We Plan to Copy ASAP
Princess Beatrice and Lady Amelia Spencer top the list.
By Samantha Holender
-
Khloé Kardashian Told Tristan Thompson She Would Respect Him More If He Cheated and Admitted It
But he was hiding it for months instead.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Pete Davidson Gave It 4 Months for Kim Kardashian to Be "Obsessed" With Him
Daww.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian Said She Used to Be "Ushered to the Attic" for Clothes in Her Size While Shopping at Department Stores
So she's doing better by all women with Good American.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Tristan Thompson Slept With Maralee Nichols Right After Khloé Kardashian Threw Him a Birthday Party, Apparently
Big big ugh.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
North West Photographed Kim Kardashian, And She's So Talented
People are confused about the physics of it all, though.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian Looks Protective of Pete Davidson as They Arrive in London: Body Language Expert
Are they, like, part of the Jubilee or something?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kourtney Kardashian Shared New Wedding Pics and It Involves So Many Feet
I mean, she had beautiful shoes on, to be fair.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kris Jenner Pressured Kendall Jenner to Freeze Her Eggs at 26 on 'The Kardashians,' and People Are Not Impressed
Kendall isn't ready, OK?
By Iris Goldsztajn