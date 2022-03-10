Kim Kardashian Finally Revealed Whether Pete Davidson Will Appear on 'The Kardashians' or Not
It's kind of a, like, yes AND no vibe.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, a formerly unlikely couple, have seemingly gone from strength to strength since they started dating in the fall.
Since The Kardashians—which replaces the family's former show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which aired on E! for 14 YEARS—will be premiering on Huly very soon, on April 14, fans of America's first family of reality TV have been falling over themselves trying to figure out if Davidson will feature on the new show.
Well, we now have a clearer answer—though it's still not incredibly clear.
"I have not filmed with him," Kardashian revealed in a recent cover story for Variety. "And I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does."
The SKIMS founder doesn't want readers to think her boyfriend is reclusive or impolite, though. "But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away," she continued. "I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season."
So does that mean that we won't get any behind-the-scenes details about these two's relationship, then??? Don't worry: the Kim Kardashian is one half of this couple, and she will see that we get all the intel we desire. The Kardashians will show "how we met and who reached out to who and how it happened and all the details that everyone wants to know," she told Variety. "I’m definitely open to talking, and I definitely explain it." OK, phew.
Davidson is much more private than the usual people the Kardashians associate with: For example, he quit social media for several years. He briefly returned to Instagram recently, but quit again just days later.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
