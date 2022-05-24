Kim Kardashian Has Doubled Down on Pete Davidson Tributes in the Last Few Days

Long gone are the days of relying exclusively on pap shots and anonymous sources for Kete updates.

These days, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are openly sharing their love with the world, and I am very excited about it all.

Although the comedian was busy—ahem—leaving Saturday Night Live forever over the weekend, when Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy, Kim found a way to bring a piece of him with her to celebrate her sister's nuptials.

She showed off her Barbie pink nails on Instagram (North would approve), which featured a bedazzled "P" on them. P for Pete, that is, obviously. So, that's adorable.

Commenters were charmed by the sweet tribute, commenting, "Okay this is adorable," and, "We Stan a loving gf," and, "You love you some Pete Davidson."

Besides dedicating a whole manicure to her beau (to be fair, he got her name branded, so she probably felt she should reciprocate in some way), Kim also posted an Instagram Story video in which she addressed her boyfriend's departure from SNL. "In case you haven't heard this lately, I love you," the video said (per People). "I love you so f***ing much, and I'm so proud of you—of the big things and the little things and everything in between the big things and the little things. Consider me your personal, little life cheerleader because you deserve to have one. Woo!" !!!!!!!!!!!!!!

No but wait! There's more! Pete also got recognized on the latest TIME100 list alongside Kim's mom Kris Jenner, and the SKIMS founder posted Stories congratulating them both, screenshotting their respective blurbs. So Pete is, like, basically part of the family now, right?