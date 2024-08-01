Pete Davidson Reportedly Checks Into Wellness Facility for His Mental Health

Pete Davidson has reportedly checked into a wellness facility in order to take care of his mental health.

The news, confirmed by People, comes after a particularly busy time in the actor and comedian's career.

A source told the outlet that mental health has "always been a priority" for Davidson, and that sobriety has been front and center in his life over the past year.

Having performed over 200 stand-up shows in recent months, Davidson has canceled recent shows, including in Florida and New Jersey, reports the Los Angeles Times.

Pete Davidson performs stand-up in 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Saturday Night Live alum is known for talking openly about his mental health, sometimes using it as material for his comedy. Per People, Davidson had previously entered a rehabilitation center in July 2023 to pursue treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and borderline personality disorder (BPD).

The King of Staten Island star has checked into similar facilities several times in the past, telling Variety in 2018, "I’ve been in and out of mental health facilities since I was 9."

In 2017, Davidson spoke about his BPD diagnosis during a podcast appearance. "This has been the worst year of my life, getting diagnosed with this and trying to figure out how to learn with this and live with this," he said (via TIME).

Although the diagnosis was tough for the celeb, he has spoken about how it's helped him in other ways. "I got diagnosed with BPD [borderline personality disorder] a few years ago, and I was always just so confused all the time, and just thought something was wrong, and didn’t know how to deal with it," he told Glenn Close for Variety's Actors on Actors in 2021. "Then, when somebody finally tells you, the weight of the world feels lifted off your shoulders. You feel so much better."