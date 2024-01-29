Pete Davidson Made a Rare Appearance With Girlfriend Madelyn Cline

Pete Davidson and his most recent girlfriend Madelyn Cline made a rare appearance together over the weekend and as insiders say their budding, fairly new romance is getting relatively serious.



On Sunday, Jan. 28, the comedian and former Saturday Night Live cast member was spotting alongside Cline as the pair left Davidson's comedy show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



The comedian and Glass Onion star were both wearing baseball hats in an apparent effort to stay low-key, but they couldn't escape the paparazzi. Davidson's dating history has become relatively "news worthy" since he was previously engaged to singer Ariana Grande and made headline news for dating reality television star Kim Kardashian.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As Elle previously reported, Davidson and Cline were first reported to be dating in September, 2023 and not too long after Davidson and then-girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders called it quits after a year of dating.



At the time, a source close to the new couple told Us Weekly that "Pete and Madelyn are dating" after they were first spotting enjoying what was describe as a "low-key" breakfast.



“They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning," the source told the publication at the time. "They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.”

That same month, Page Six reported that Davidson and Cline spent time together at the Allē Lounge and later spent the night at the Crockfords Entertainment Suite at the Resorts World.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shortly after, another source told Us Weekly that the pair were growing close "fairly quickly."

“(They) wanted to keep things under wraps," the source told the publication at the time, adding that “they assumed there would be a whole frenzy surrounding their relationship.”

“(Madelyn and Pete) had hoped to remain low-key for a while, especially because Madelyn is a really private person," the source added. "But they’ve spent a lot of time together and have built a strong bond in a short period of time.”



The same source also dished on what Davidson's famously close family thinks about Cline and the couple's relationship.



“Pete’s sister is thrilled to see him so happy and she definitely approves of this relationship,” the source told the publication at the time. “Pete loves Madelyn’s dry sense of humor which he thinks is adorable because he’s the same way ... They’re thankful they have a loyal group of close friends because they’ve hung out with several people at a number of events and nobody has leaked their romance.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While many sources have told publications that the newfound relationship is taking a serious step forward, another source told Daily Mail that Cline "anticipates her current relationship with Pete as just a good time and it will not be her last one."

“She thinks he is hilarious, and fun and she is all about hanging out with him, but she is 25, and she doesn't want anything serious, she wants to chase fun, and she thinks Pete thinks the same and their relationship is all about having a good time," the source told the publication at the time.

“It is in no way serious, she is taking it day by day and that is all that works for her right now, Pete shouldn't expect her to be his soulmate, she is not giving off those vibes.”



Serious or not, the pair seem to genuinely be enjoying each other's company and we're here for it!