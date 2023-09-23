Pete Davidson’s Latest Romance Appears to Be with Madelyn Cline of ‘Outer Banks’ Fame

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The latest in Pete Davidson’s impressive roster of girlfriends—Kim Kardashian! Ariana Grande! Kate Beckinsale! Kaia Gerber! Margaret Qualley! Emily Ratajkowski!—appears to be Madelyn Cline, star of Netflix’s Outer Banks, multiple outlets report. The new romance follows breakups for both this summer, Davidson with Chase Sui Wonders and Cline with Jackson Guthy.

“Pete and Madelyn are dating,” a source told Us Weekly . “They spent the night together at the Beverly Hills Hotel and then had breakfast together there the next morning. They were really low-key and kept things casual, wearing baseball hats.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At this point, Davidson is known almost as much for his dating history as he is for his work in comedy. But he said in 2022, “I don’t mind. I know what it comes with. I totally get it because whatever I get to do is sick. If that’s all you have to deal with, then whatever.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

He elaborated back in March on an episode of the “Real Ones with Jon Bernthal” podcast: “I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people,” he said. “And, for some reason, that’s very crazy and interesting to people. I don’t think it’s interesting. I’ve been in show business for, like, half my life almost—for 14 or 15 years, and on a national TV show. In 12 years, I’ve dated 10 people. I don’t think that’s that crazy, but to some people, that’s very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cline hasn’t had nearly as many high-profile relationships as Davidson, but she did make headlines for her relationship with her Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes, who she split from in 2021. “Some people can [discuss their personal life]—I can’t,” she told Today this past February. “If you give everything, like, 100 percent of your energy away, where’s the rest for yourself? You finally understand why people in the public eye keep their circles small. I realized there are parts of my life that only me or one other person are entitled to. I prefer it that way. It also just makes things more special. That’s usually how relationships are.”