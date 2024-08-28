Pink Shares Behind-the-Scenes DNC Footage Featuring Her Pep Talk to Daughter Willow
"Just do your thing. Whatever you don’t sing, I will."
Pink is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at her memorable performance at this year's Democratic National Convention (DNC)...and the encouraging pep talk she gave her daughter, Willow, before the pair too the stage.
On Tuesday, Aug. 27, the singer shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram highlighting her busy schedule, including footage of her and her daughter preparing to sing at the United Center in Chicago prior to Vice President Kamala Harris making history as the first Black and South Asian woman to accept a major political party's nomination for president.
In the clip, Pink speaks to her 13-year-old daughter just seconds before their moving performance.
"Just do your thing. Whatever you don’t sing, I will," the proud mom told her daughter. "It’s going to be brilliant, OK? I’ll be ready."
The camera then follows the pair as they walk on stage, side-by-side, and prepare to sign an acoustic version of Pink's 2017 hit "What About Us."
"It’s been a busy few weeks," the singer captioned the post.
A photo posted by on
To the surprise of no one, the mother-daughter duo brought down the house and lit the internet on fire, and on an already historical night.
(In fact, to mark the history-making moment, many women—and some men—wore white in honor of the women's suffrage movement, with culminated with women securing the right to vote.)
"Pink performing with her daughter Willow is so moving and the look on her face when Willow sings..." one viewer posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, at the time.
"Pink’s daughter can sing!!!" another viewer wrote.
The 2024 DNC was not the first time Pink's daughter, Willow, has performed in front of an overwhelmingly large crowd. Last year, at just 12 years old, the young teen stepped on stage during one of her mom's concerts in Bolton, England and sang "Cover Me In Sunshine" in front of 35,000 adoring fans.
Pink's husband, Carey Hart, posted a video of his daughter's performance on Instagram at the time and with a sweet, supportive caption.
A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck)
A photo posted by on
"So proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink !!!!! Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage 😢. Looks like 1st show of the tour kicked ass!!!!!" the proud dad wrote at the time.
"Can’t wait to catch up end of this month and see for myself. Summer is grind time ✊🏻✊🏻✊🏻."
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
